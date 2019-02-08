New York High School Swimming Section Championship Week 2019

This weekend, swim teams from all across New York will come together and compete for championship glory. Some teams will be adding more hardware to their collection, while others will break new ground and reach new heights for their programs. Team will not only fight to win their conference, but to qualify for the New York State Championships in March.

There are 13 section championships in New York high school swimming; we are featuring 6 of them

Hudson Valley/Section I

Results

Kicking off the championship season, Horace Greeley High School took home their fourth consecutive Section I championship by 100 points. The Quakers swept the relays and added three individual champions: John Laidlaw – 200 & 500 freestyle, and Ritchie Ellis – 200 I.M. The AHED combined team finished second with a score of 244 after crowning champions Johnathan Ma (100 butterfly-50.56) and Adrien Pierce (100 backstroke-52.05). Junior Liam Loveless led Fox Lane High School to a 3rd place finish after a win in the breastroke (59.14). Other winners included Nikolai Mayorov (50 freestyle-21.07), Ioannis Schattman (1 meter dive-544.75) , and Timothy Cushman (100 freestyle-46.77).

Capital District/ Section III

Liverpool and Watertown High School will battle it out for the Section III Championship. Watertown took down Liverpool in 2016 ending Liverpool’s consecutive championship run, but Liverpool has since returned to the peak of the conference. Jamesville DeWitt-CBA will try to break into the top of the conference and steal a win from both schools.

Western New York/Section VI

Following last years successful campaign, the Orchard Park High School faces tough competition from the Williamsville East Flames and the Hamburg Bulldogs. Orchard Park is expected to repeat as champions, but the Flames and Bulldogs will provide an excellent challenge at the meet.

Nassau County /Section VIII

The Garden City Trojans will undoubtedly be looking to reclaim the Nassau crown after failing to capture it last season. Garden City dominated the conference for five years, until 2018 when they finished fourth. The Long Beach Marines defend their title heading into the weekend. They upset favorites Garden City and the Syosset High School to capture the Nassau championship. Syosset is on a 40 meet undefeated streak, but despite this the Braves have not won a county championship. They were runner-up in 2016 and 2018; losing to Garden City and Long Beach respectively.

Suffolk County/Section XI

Half Hallow Hills are the heavy favorites to win the league championship. In fact, the ThunderColts have not lost the league championship in 13 years and look poised to add another trophy to the collection. Other schools looking to compete are East Hampton High School and Hauppauge High School.

Catholic League/ CHSAA

The Chaminade High School Flyers will be looking to accomplish a feat that has not been achieved since 2006, and that is to win three consecutive league championships in a row. The Flyers upset the defending league and state champion St. Anthony’s High School in 2017 and then defended in 2018. St. Anthony’s is undefeated in four seasons, and claimed two state titles in the past five, but has not won a CHSAA league championship since they swept New York with the dual-meet, league, and state titles in 2016. Fordham Prep absolutely controlled the league from 2007 to 2015; winning 8 league and 5 state championships during that span. The Rams will attempt to reassert their hold over the league.