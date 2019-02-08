Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

19 Ranked Teams in Action in 54 Week 4 Water Polo Matches

The Triton Invitational in La Jolla, California; the Princeton Invitational in Princeton, New Jersey; and Bucknell Invitational in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, will provide 54 matches of women’s water polo action this weekend.

9 ranked matches are guaranteed, with several more sure to emerge as the bracket unfolds at the Triton Invitational. #1 USC (8-0) is back in the pool after a week off from collegiate competition, while #3 UCLA brings a 10-match win streak to La Jolla.

The Triton Invite has a set schedule of eight matches on Saturday to begin play. From there, the 16 teams will be pitted based on previous results leading up to a championship match at 8:50 p.m. ET Sunday. A full breakdown of the slate at the Triton and Canyonview pools is here.

14 of the 16 teams participating are ranked or receiving votes in the CWPA Top 25. Six of the nation’s Top 10 teams – #1 USC, #3 UCLA, #6 UC Irvine, #7 UC Santa Barbara, #8 Michigan and #9 Arizona State – could potentially face off at the event.

#14 Princeton and RV Brown highlight the field at the Princeton Invitational.

#17 Harvard, #18 Wagner and #24 Bucknell will look to hold their rankings at the Bucknell Invite. Wagner will face both ranked foes on Sunday.

Week 4/5 also brings a trio of midweek contests with Cal Baptist, Cal State Northridge and the Redlands playing a mini-tournament on Wednesday.

Feb. 8 Visitor Home
4:30 p.m. Whittier Concordia (CA)
8:30 p.m. Fresno Pacific Fresno State Live Stats
Feb. 9
2:30 p.m. Azusa Pacific Fresno Pacific Live Stats
3 p.m. Pacific Cal Live Stats
5:30 p.m. Azusa Pacific Cal State Monterey Bay
8:30 p.m. Cal State Monterey Bay Fresno Pacific Live Stats
Triton Invitational (LaJolla, Calif.)
11 a.m. #3 UCLA Santa Clara
11:30 a.m. #1 USC Pomona-Pitzer
12:20 p.m. #11 UC Davis #25T Marist
12:50 p.m. #13 Loyola Marymount #16 Long Beach State
1:40 p.m. #6 UC Irvine RV Cal State East Bay
2:10 p.m. #9 Arizona State #22 San Diego State
3 p.m. #7 UC Santa Barbara #20 UC San Diego
3:30 p.m. #8 Michigan #21 Cal State Northridge
Princeton Invitational (Princeton, N.J.)
10 a.m. Iona #14 Princeton Watch
11:30 a.m. Villanova RV Brown
1 p.m. St. Francis-Brooklyn George Washington
3 p.m. Iona RV Brown
4:30 p.m. George Washington Villanova
6 p.m. St. Francis-Brooklyn #14 Princeton Watch
Bucknell Invitational (Lewisburg, PA)
9 a.m. Saint Francis (PA) #18 Wagner
10 a.m. Salem #24 Bucknell
11:20 a.m. Gannon #17 Harvard
12:40 p.m. Siena LaSalle
3:20 p.m. Salem #17 Harvard
4:40 p.m. Siena #24 Bucknell
6 p.m. Gannon #18 Wagner
7:20 p.m. LaSalle Saint Francis (PA)
Feb. 10
Bucknell Invitational (Lewisburg, PA)
8 a.m. #17 Harvard Siena
9:20 a.m. #18 Wagner #24 Bucknell
10:40 a.m. Gannon Saint Francis (PA)
12:00 p.m. Salem LaSalle
1:20 p.m. #17 Harvard #18 Wagner
2:40 p.m. Gannon Siena
4 p.m. Salem Saint Francis (PA)
5:20 p.m. LaSalle #24 Bucknell
Triton Invitational (LaJolla, Calif.)
All Day
Feb. 13
5 p.m. #21 Cal State Northridge #23 Cal Baptist
6:30 p.m. #21 Cal State Northridge Redlands Watch
9 p.m. #23 Cal Baptist Redlands Watch

