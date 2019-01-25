St. Anthony’s High School Completes 4th Consecutive Undefeated Season

The St. Anthony’s High School Friars from South Huntington, New York claimed the CHSAA dual-meet championship after defeating Fordham Prep on Tuesday, January 23 by a score of 101-85. This is their fourth consecutive title since the 2015-16 season; going 32-0 during that span.

“We’re excited to go undefeated, and the seniors are especially proud of being able to go undefeated in dual meets in our four years,” Senior Dylan Champagne had to say, “We’re looking to keep up the positive momentum and continue working hard to achieve our goals of winning the CHSAA championships and the state championship.”

Up next for the defending states champs are the CHSAA City Championship, followed by the New York State Championship. The last time the Friars made a clean sweep of the dual-meet, league, and state championships was back in 2016. Since then, they finished runner-ups in the league championships to Chaminade High School and the state championships Fordham Prep in the 17 season. In the 2017-18 season, St. Anthony’s finished third in the league championships, but would go on to win the state championship.

Fordham Prep finished second followed by Chaminade High School in third . Fordham claimed 5 consecutive league championships from 2011 to 2015 but has not won since. Chaminade won two nail-biters in the past two league championships by margins of 9.5 (2017) and 8.5 (2018) and will be fighting for to win a third championship in a row.

New York is unique as compared to most states in that there are actual championships awarded for dual meets.