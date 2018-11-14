2018 New York State Girls’ Swimming and Diving Championships Preview

2018 New York Girls’ State High School Swimming & Diving Championship

The 2018 New York Girls’ State Championship meet will boast some of the fastest swimmers in the nation, but Chole Stepanek of Northport High School is the swimmer to watch at this year’s meet. Last year as a sophomore, she handily won the 100 (49.93) by over a second, and the 200 freestyle (1:47.63) by over three seconds. Both of these finishes earned her All-American honors and was named swimmer of the meet.

Catherine Stanford of Oceanside will challenge Stepanek in the 100 freestyle. Stanford holds the top time in the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.31. She won the 50 and 100 freestyle events at the Nassau County Championships, will be looking to repeat that success at the state championship.

Sacred Heart Academy’s Lauryn Johnson is the favorite to win the 100 butterfly (54.84) and 500 freestyle (4:53.23) events this year. Johnson will be looking to unseat defending champion Megan Deuel (55.28) of Pittsford High School. Deuel will be looking to defend her crown in the 100 backstoke as well. She is currently seeded with the third fastest time (56.57) in the event behind Port Jefferson’s Kyra Sommerstad (55.75) and top seed Lauren Aylmer of North Rockland (55.63).

In the final individual event of the day, seniors Josephine Panitz of The Ursuline School and Jessica Whang of Great Neck South will battle it out for a gold medal in the 100 breastroke. Panitz has posted the top times in the breastroke (1:02.92) and the 200 I.M. (2:02.83). Whang is right behind her with a time of 1:03.02. Last year the pair finished second (Whang) and third (Panitz), and both swimmers will be competing to be crowned champion this year.

New York Girl’s Top-5

AAA = Automatic All-American Time

AAC = All-American Consideration Time

SHEI = Sleepy-Hastings-Edgemont-Irvin High School

BPWV = Briarcliff-Pleasantville-Westlake-Valhalla

200 Medley Relay

Pittsford – 1:46.19 (AAC) Sleepy-Hastings-Edgemont-Irvin – 1:46.74 Ward Melville – 1:46.78 Northport – 1:47.78 Shenendehowa – 1:47.88

200 Yard Freestyle

Chloe Stepanek, Northport, Junior – 1:47.63 (AAA) Briana Gellineau, St. Anthony’s, Junior – 1:49.46 (AAC) Kristin Cornish, Horace Greeley, Sophomore – 1:50.37 (AAC) Orla Egan, Mary Louis Academy, Sophomore – 1:50.44 (AAC) Emily Gjertsen, Bronxville-Tuckahoe, Junior – 1:51.63

200 Yard Individual Medley

Josephine Panitz, Ursuline, Senior – 2:02.83 (AAC) Ava Franks, SHEI, Junior – 2:04.04 Kyra Sommerstad, Port Jefferson, Junior – 2:04.53 Morgan Rinn, Oceanside, Junior – 2:04.82 Angelina Harris, Miller Place, Sophomore – 2:05.78

50 Yard Freestyle

Catherine Stanford, Oceanside, Junior – 23.31 (AAC) Alayna Gray, Fonda-Johnstown, Junior – 23.64 Sydney Sorbello, Bethlehem, Junior – 23.64 Isabella Fountain, BPWV, Junior – 23.69 Maggie Donlevy, Mary Louis Academy, Sophomore – 23.70

1 Meter Diving

Hannah Butler, Brighton, Senior – 569.75 Madison Yager, Minisink Valley, Junior – 540.40 Emma Casey, Hauppauge, Senior – 539.00 Hayley Beutel, Smithtown, Junior – 533.40 Jennifer Bell, Pelham, Senior – 524.75

100 Yard Butterfly

Lauryn Johnson, Sacred Heart, Senior – 54.84 (AAC) Megan Deuel, Pittsford, Junior – 55.28 (AAC) Morgan Rinn, Oceanside, Junior – 55.96 Joy Jiang, Scarsdale, Sophomore – 56.05 Jessica Shine, Williamsville East – 56.68

100 Yard Freestyle

Chloe Stepanek, Northport, Junior – 50.62 (AAC) Catherine Stanford, Oceanside, Junior – 50.88 (AAC) Serafina Viola, Penfield, Junior – 51.59 Sydney Boals, Ward Melville, Sophomore – 52.02 Stephanie Walsh, Bellmore-Merrick, Junior – 52.04

500 Yard Freestyle

Lauryn Johnson, Sacred Heart, Senior – 4:53.23 (AAC) Emily Gjertsen, Bronxville-Tuckahoe, Junior – 4:54.56 (AAC) Briana Gellineau, St. Anthony’s, Junior – 4:56.98 (AAC) Molly Brennan, Pittsford, Junior – 4:57.49 Lillian Bushway, Niskayuna, Junior – 4:58.61

200 Freestyle Relay

Sleepy-Hastings-Edgemont-Irvin – 1:37.28 Fairport – 1:37.32 Sacred Heart Academy – 1:37.95 Oceanside – 1:38.52 Pittsford – 1:38.69

100 Yard Backstroke

Lauren Aylmer, North Rockland, Junior – 55.63 (AAC) Kyra Sommerstad, Port Jefferson, Junior – 55.75 (AAC) Megan Deuel, Pittsford, Junior – 56.57 Madison McDonough, Pearl River, Senior – 56.69 Shamiya Guirre, Curtis, Sophomore – 56.77

100 Yard Breastroke

Josephine Panitz, Ursuline, Senior – 1:02.92 (AAC) Jessica Whang, Great Neck South, Senior – 1:03.02 (AAC) Theresa Milio, SHEI, Junior – 1:04.67 Ava Franks, SHEI, Junior – 1:04.75 Angelina Harris, Miller Place, Sophomore – 1:04.78

400 Freestyle Relay