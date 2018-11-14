Texas Women, Cal Men Remain Atop CSCAA Dual Meet Poll

Editor’s Note: SwimSwam is not on the voting panel for the CSCAA Dual Meet Rankings, but the rankings are posted as a courtesy to the CSCAA. See our most recent men’s Power Rankings here and women’s Power Rankings here.

The Cal men and Texas women maintain their top-ranked spots in the latest CSCAA, after displacing Texas and Stanford two weeks ago. Both have teams continued to roll since then, including a Cal men’s win over Stanford at the annual triple distance meet, and the Longhorn women posting wins over Texas A&M and Cal (with their meet at Stanford being cancelled due to fire raging in Northern California).

On the men’s side, the top eight teams all are the same as previously, with a little swapping of spots, while Louisville and Tennessee both jumped up to round up the top ten. Four previously-unranked teams are now in the top 25, led by Virginia Tech, which makes its debut at #16.

The women’s poll showed a lot more movement, including USC moving up from 11th to 6th, and Tennessee moving all the way from 24th to 9th. Purdue had the highest debuted, coming in at #17 after being previously unranked.

Results can be found below, or on the CSCAA website here.

Division I Men

Rank Previous Team Points 1 1 California 250 2 2 Indiana 238 3 4 NC State 237 4 3 Florida 207 4 6 Michigan 207 6 5 Texas 200 7 8 Southern California 197 8 7 Stanford 175 9 13 Louisville 172 10 15 Tennessee 163 11 10 Ohio State 146 12 11 Alabama 141 13 12 Texas A&M 127 14 9 Georgia 109 15 16 Virginia 106 16 NR Virginia Tech 102 17 14 Arizona State 97 18 20 Minnesota 66 19 NR Florida State 58 20 17 Georgia Tech 57 21 NR Notre Dame 47 22 25 Purdue 35 23 NR Kentucky 33 24 19 Missouri 31 25 21 Arizona 13

Also Receiving Votes: Pittsburgh (12), Harvard/Iowa (11), Wisconsin/Princeton (1)

Men’s Poll Committee: Brian Schrader, Denver; Steve Schaffer, Grand Canyon; Bill Roberts Navy; Craig Nisgor, Seattle; McGee Moody South Carolina; Chad Cradock UMBC; Chase Bloch, USC; Jason Calanog, Texas A&M; Ashley Dell, Iowa; Damion Dennis, West Virginia; Dan Kesler, Arizona State; Neal Studd, Florida State; Jamie Holder, Dartmouth; Kevin Woodhull-Smith, East Carolina

Division I Women

Rank Previous Team Points 1 1 Texas 274 2 3 Michigan 264 3 2 Stanford 252 4 7 Virginia 234 5 5 California 218 6 11 Southern California 214 7 4 NC State 212 8 8 Louisville 202 9 24 Tennessee 178 10 10 Florida 177 11 6 Texas A&M 160 12 17 Auburn 152 13 9 Indiana 150 14 13 Notre Dame 139 15 11 Georgia 136 16 20 Duke 91 17 18 Kentucky 87 17 NR Purdue 87 19 NR North Carolina 81 20 14 Wisconsin 77 21 16 Minnesota 60 22 NR Florida State 49 23 15 Ohio State 31 24 NR South Carolina 24 25 NR Missouri 12

Also Receiving Votes: UCLA/Arkansas (6), Northwestern/Alabama (1)

Women’s Poll Committee: Colleen Murphy, Air Force; Dan Colella, Duke; Ryan Wochomurka, Houston; Lars Jorgenson, Kentucky; Naya Higashijima, UCLA; Jennifer Buffin, Oregon State; David Geyer, LSU; Neil Harper, Arkansas; Jesse Moore, Minnesota; Kristy Brager, Wisconsin; Niko Fantakis, Brown; April Jensen, Notre Dame; Nathan Lavery, TCU;