Texas Women, Cal Men Remain Atop CSCAA Dual Meet Poll

Editor’s Note: SwimSwam is not on the voting panel for the CSCAA Dual Meet Rankings, but the rankings are posted as a courtesy to the CSCAA. See our most recent men’s Power Rankings here and women’s Power Rankings here.
The Cal men and Texas women maintain their top-ranked spots in the latest CSCAA, after displacing Texas and Stanford two weeks ago. Both have teams continued to roll since then, including a Cal men’s win over Stanford at the annual triple distance meet, and the Longhorn women posting wins over Texas A&M and Cal (with their meet at Stanford being cancelled due to fire raging in Northern California).
On the men’s side, the top eight teams all are the same as previously, with a little swapping of spots, while Louisville and Tennessee both jumped up to round up the top ten. Four previously-unranked teams are now in the top 25, led by Virginia Tech, which makes its debut at #16.
The women’s poll showed a lot more movement, including USC moving up from 11th to 6th, and Tennessee moving all the way from 24th to 9th. Purdue had the highest debuted, coming in at #17 after being previously unranked.
Results can be found below, or on the CSCAA website here.
Division I Men
|Rank
|Previous
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|California
|250
|2
|2
|Indiana
|238
|3
|4
|NC State
|237
|4
|3
|Florida
|207
|4
|6
|Michigan
|207
|6
|5
|Texas
|200
|7
|8
|Southern California
|197
|8
|7
|Stanford
|175
|9
|13
|Louisville
|172
|10
|15
|Tennessee
|163
|11
|10
|Ohio State
|146
|12
|11
|Alabama
|141
|13
|12
|Texas A&M
|127
|14
|9
|Georgia
|109
|15
|16
|Virginia
|106
|16
|NR
|Virginia Tech
|102
|17
|14
|Arizona State
|97
|18
|20
|Minnesota
|66
|19
|NR
|Florida State
|58
|20
|17
|Georgia Tech
|57
|21
|NR
|Notre Dame
|47
|22
|25
|Purdue
|35
|23
|NR
|Kentucky
|33
|24
|19
|Missouri
|31
|25
|21
|Arizona
|13
Also Receiving Votes: Pittsburgh (12), Harvard/Iowa (11), Wisconsin/Princeton (1)
Men’s Poll Committee: Brian Schrader, Denver; Steve Schaffer, Grand Canyon; Bill Roberts Navy; Craig Nisgor, Seattle; McGee Moody South Carolina; Chad Cradock UMBC; Chase Bloch, USC; Jason Calanog, Texas A&M; Ashley Dell, Iowa; Damion Dennis, West Virginia; Dan Kesler, Arizona State; Neal Studd, Florida State; Jamie Holder, Dartmouth; Kevin Woodhull-Smith, East Carolina
Division I Women
|Rank
|Previous
|Team
|Points
|1
|1
|Texas
|274
|2
|3
|Michigan
|264
|3
|2
|Stanford
|252
|4
|7
|Virginia
|234
|5
|5
|California
|218
|6
|11
|Southern California
|214
|7
|4
|NC State
|212
|8
|8
|Louisville
|202
|9
|24
|Tennessee
|178
|10
|10
|Florida
|177
|11
|6
|Texas A&M
|160
|12
|17
|Auburn
|152
|13
|9
|Indiana
|150
|14
|13
|Notre Dame
|139
|15
|11
|Georgia
|136
|16
|20
|Duke
|91
|17
|18
|Kentucky
|87
|17
|NR
|Purdue
|87
|19
|NR
|North Carolina
|81
|20
|14
|Wisconsin
|77
|21
|16
|Minnesota
|60
|22
|NR
|Florida State
|49
|23
|15
|Ohio State
|31
|24
|NR
|South Carolina
|24
|25
|NR
|Missouri
|12
Also Receiving Votes: UCLA/Arkansas (6), Northwestern/Alabama (1)
Women’s Poll Committee: Colleen Murphy, Air Force; Dan Colella, Duke; Ryan Wochomurka, Houston; Lars Jorgenson, Kentucky; Naya Higashijima, UCLA; Jennifer Buffin, Oregon State; David Geyer, LSU; Neil Harper, Arkansas; Jesse Moore, Minnesota; Kristy Brager, Wisconsin; Niko Fantakis, Brown; April Jensen, Notre Dame; Nathan Lavery, TCU;
