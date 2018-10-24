Cal Men, Texas Women Surge To Top Of Second CSCAA Dual Meet Poll

Editor’s Note: SwimSwam is not on the voting panel for the CSCAA Dual Meet Rankings, but the rankings are posted as a courtesy to the CSCAA. See our most recent men’s Power Rankings here and women’s Power Rankings here.
There are some major shakeups in the second round of the CSCAA (College Swimming Coaches Association of America) Division I dual meet polls. There’s a Texas team on top, but it’s not the four-time defending champion men’s program – it’s the Longhorn women.
Texas’s women rose from 4th to 1st from the preseason polls two weeks ago. That comes after big wins against Indiana and Florida on the road. Meanwhile on the men’s side, Texas lost to Indiana and Florida in that same triangular, and now rank just fifth in the nation. The Cal men have taken over the #1 spot after easy wins vs Pacific and Utah, while the defending NCAA champion Stanford women sit #2 behind Texas.
You can find the full CSCAA ranks below, or on their website here.
Division I Men
|Rank
|Prev
|Team
|Points
|1
|2
|California
|324
|2
|3
|Indiana
|313
|3
|8
|Florida
|289
|4
|4
|NC State
|285
|5
|1
|Texas
|276
|6
|6
|Michigan
|258
|7
|5
|Stanford
|249
|8
|7
|Southern California
|232
|9
|9
|Georgia
|208
|10
|16
|Ohio State
|193
|11
|17
|Alabama
|191
|12
|10
|Texas A&M
|172
|13
|11
|Louisville
|162
|14
|14
|Arizona State
|144
|15
|12
|Tennessee
|140
|16
|15
|Virginia
|125
|17
|NR
|Georgia Tech
|100
|18
|23
|Notre Dame
|99
|19
|22
|Missouri
|89
|20
|18
|Minnesota
|75
|21
|20
|Florida State
|62
|21
|13
|Arizona
|62
|23
|19
|Harvard
|61
|24
|NR
|Wisconsin
|28
|25
|20/NR
|Purdue/Pittsburgh
|23
Also Receiving Votes:
Utah (12), Miami (OH) (10), Virginia Tech (6), Duke (6), Kentucky (3), Auburn (2), George Washington (1), Louisiana State (1), West Virginia
Men’s Poll Committee
Brian Schrader, Denver; Steve Schaffer, Grand Canyon ; Bill Roberts Navy; Craig Nisgor, Seattle; McGee Moody South Carolina; Chad Cradock UMBC; Chase Bloch, USC; Jason Calanog, Texas A&M; Ashley Dell, Iowa; Damion Dennis, West Virginia; Dan Kesler, Arizona State; Neal Studd, Florida State; Jamie Holder, Dartmouth; Kevin Woodhull-Smith, East Carolina
Division I Women
|Rank
|Prev
|Team
|Points
|1
|4
|Texas
|298
|2
|1
|Stanford
|286
|3
|3
|Michigan
|276
|4
|11
|NC State
|265
|5
|2
|California
|250
|5
|5
|Texas A&M
|230
|7
|10
|Virginia
|223
|8
|8
|Louisville
|212
|9
|6
|Indiana
|195
|10
|19
|Florida
|189
|11
|7
|Georgia
|184
|11
|11
|Southern California
|184
|13
|18
|Notre Dame
|144
|14
|20
|Wisconsin
|127
|15
|17
|Ohio State
|114
|16
|13
|Minnesota
|109
|17
|16
|Auburn
|101
|18
|14
|Kentucky
|97
|19
|NR
|South Carolina
|94
|20
|22
|Duke
|71
|21
|25
|Florida State
|63
|22
|NR
|Akron
|55
|23
|23
|Arkansas
|40
|24
|9
|Tennessee
|31
|25
|NR/21
|Alabama/Arizona
|17
Also Receiving Votes:
Missouri (14), Arizona State (6), Northwestern (4), UCLA (2), Virginia Tech (1), Utah (1)
Women’s Poll Committee
Colleen Murphy, Air Force; Dan Colella, Duke; Ryan Wochomurka, Houston; Lars Jorgenson, Kentucky; Naya Higashijima, UCLA; Jennifer Buffin, Oregon State; David Geyer, LSU; Neil Harper, Arkansas; Jesse Moore, Minnesota; Kristy Brager, Wisconsin; Niko Fantakis, Brown; April Jensen, Notre Dame; Nathan Lavery, TCU;
Leave a Reply