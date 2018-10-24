Cal Men, Texas Women Surge To Top Of Second CSCAA Dual Meet Poll

Editor’s Note: SwimSwam is not on the voting panel for the CSCAA Dual Meet Rankings, but the rankings are posted as a courtesy to the CSCAA. See our most recent men’s Power Rankings here and women’s Power Rankings here.

There are some major shakeups in the second round of the CSCAA (College Swimming Coaches Association of America) Division I dual meet polls. There’s a Texas team on top, but it’s not the four-time defending champion men’s program – it’s the Longhorn women.

Texas’s women rose from 4th to 1st from the preseason polls two weeks ago. That comes after big wins against Indiana and Florida on the road. Meanwhile on the men’s side, Texas lost to Indiana and Florida in that same triangular, and now rank just fifth in the nation. The Cal men have taken over the #1 spot after easy wins vs Pacific and Utah, while the defending NCAA champion Stanford women sit #2 behind Texas.

You can find the full CSCAA ranks below, or on their website here.

Division I Men

Rank Prev Team Points
1 2 California 324
2 3 Indiana 313
3 8 Florida 289
4 4 NC State 285
5 1 Texas 276
6 6 Michigan 258
7 5 Stanford 249
8 7 Southern California 232
9 9 Georgia 208
10 16 Ohio State 193
11 17 Alabama 191
12 10 Texas A&M 172
13 11 Louisville 162
14 14 Arizona State 144
15 12 Tennessee 140
16 15 Virginia 125
17 NR Georgia Tech 100
18 23 Notre Dame 99
19 22 Missouri 89
20 18 Minnesota 75
21 20 Florida State 62
21 13 Arizona 62
23 19 Harvard 61
24 NR Wisconsin 28
25 20/NR Purdue/Pittsburgh 23

 

Also Receiving Votes:

Utah (12), Miami (OH) (10), Virginia Tech (6), Duke (6), Kentucky (3), Auburn (2), George Washington (1), Louisiana State (1), West Virginia

Men’s Poll Committee

Brian Schrader, Denver;     Steve Schaffer, Grand Canyon ;     Bill Roberts Navy;   Craig Nisgor, Seattle;     McGee Moody South Carolina;    Chad Cradock UMBC;    Chase Bloch, USC;   Jason Calanog, Texas A&M;     Ashley Dell, Iowa;     Damion Dennis, West Virginia;    Dan Kesler, Arizona State;    Neal Studd, Florida State;    Jamie Holder, Dartmouth;     Kevin Woodhull-Smith, East Carolina

 

Division I Women

Rank Prev Team Points
1 4 Texas 298
2 1 Stanford 286
3 3 Michigan 276
4 11 NC State 265
5 2 California 250
5 5 Texas A&M 230
7 10 Virginia 223
8 8 Louisville 212
9 6 Indiana 195
10 19 Florida 189
11 7 Georgia 184
11 11 Southern California 184
13 18 Notre Dame 144
14 20 Wisconsin 127
15 17 Ohio State 114
16 13 Minnesota 109
17 16 Auburn 101
18 14 Kentucky 97
19 NR South Carolina 94
20 22 Duke 71
21 25 Florida State 63
22 NR Akron 55
23 23 Arkansas 40
24 9 Tennessee 31
25 NR/21 Alabama/Arizona 17

 

Also Receiving Votes:

Missouri (14), Arizona State (6), Northwestern (4), UCLA (2), Virginia Tech (1), Utah (1)

Women’s Poll Committee

Colleen Murphy, Air Force;   Dan Colella, Duke;   Ryan Wochomurka, Houston;  Lars Jorgenson, Kentucky;  Naya Higashijima, UCLA;  Jennifer Buffin, Oregon State;     David Geyer, LSU;     Neil Harper, Arkansas;     Jesse Moore, Minnesota;     Kristy Brager, Wisconsin;     Niko Fantakis, Brown;     April Jensen, Notre Dame;    Nathan Lavery, TCU;

Leave a Reply

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson just can’t stay away from the pool. A competitive career of almost two decades wasn’t enough for this Minnesotan, who continues to get his daily chlorine fix. A lifelong lover of writing, Jared now combines the two passions as Senior Reporter for SwimSwam.com, covering swimming at every level. He’s an …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!