Rice Owls Pick Up Finnish Breaststroker Sini Koivu for 2019-20

Sini Koivu of Finland has verbally committed to Rice University for next fall. Koivu is a sprinter and breaststroker who trains with Cetus, Finland's largest swim club.

I am so excited about my verbal commitment to continue swimming and studying at Rice University! Starting a new chapter in my life in such an amazing environment is more than I could have ever asked! Go Owls!!

TOP TIMES

50m free – 26.53

100m breast – 1:11.92

200m breast – 2:37.03

Koivu has represented Finland at several international junior championships over the last few years, including the 2015 European Games and the 2016 European Junior Championships. When converting her times from long course to short course yards, her 50 free is a 23.18, while she’s at 1:02.99 in the 100 breast and 2:17.86.

Rice just graduated Lauren Rhodes, its top 50 freestyler, while its top breaststroker, Marie-claire Schillinger will graduate after this season. With her converted times, Koivu would’ve made the 2018 Conference-USA A final in the 50 free and the 100 breast, and just on the A final/B final cusp in the 200 breast.

Koivu joins Shannon Campbell, Virginie Qian and Chloe Corbitt for Rice's incoming class.