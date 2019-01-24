FHSAA 3A Finalist Shannon Campbell Sends Verbal to Rice Owls

Shannon Campbell of Loggerhead Aquatics has verbally committed to Rice University for next fall. Campbell is currently a senior with Creekside High School near Jacksonville, FL.

I am so excited and honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic journey at Rice University. Thank you so much family, friends, and coaches across the country who have supported me. #GOOWLS

TOP TIMES

200y free – 1:50.69

500y free – 4:53.87

1000y free – 10:07.35

1650y free – 16:44.99

400y IM – 4:27.21

Campbell is a strong distance freestyler who can drop down to the 200 and is capable in the 400 IM, too. After finishing 7th at the 2017 FHSAA 3A Championships in the 500 free, she placed 3rd in the 200 free and 4th in the 500 at the 2018 edition of that meet a couple of months ago.

Rice finished 2nd at the 2018 Conference USA Championships behind only Florida International. In the 200 free, 500 free, and 400 IM, Campbell is in B final scoring range. Her most impactful event, based on her current bests, is the 1650 free, where she would’ve placed 6th at the conference meet last season.

Rice’s top miler right now is Hanna Huston, who is a senior and will graduate after this season. Campbell joins Virginie Qian and Chloe Corbitt for Rice’s incoming class.