Swedish Roster Announced for 2018 Nordic Championships

Svensk Simidrott has announced its sizable roster for the upcoming 2018 Nordic Championships. The meet, which traditionally features nine countries in the Scandinavian and Baltic Sea regions, is going to run from December 7-9, 2018. This year, the meet will be held in Oulu, Finland.
Robin Hansson, the Swedish junior record holder in several sprint freestyle events, will headline the Swedish contingent headed to Finland. Tobias Klasson will also be competing — he is one of the best para swimmers out of Sweden right now.
Meanwhile, Edith Jernstedt and Hanna Bergman are coming off of strong showings at the recent 2018 Swedish National Championships in Stockholm, and keep an extra eye on the young Emelie Fast. Just 14, Fast recorded a strong 1:07.79 in the SCM 100 breast at those Swedish Nationals, and she looks to be quickly developing into a strong breaststroker.
FULL ROSTER
Ida Liljeqvist, Ängelholms S
Miranda Arvidsson, Kalmar S
Sara Wallberg, Norrköpings KK
Alicia Lundblad, Helsingborgs S
Christine Ekman ,SK Neptun
Wilma Johansson, Jönköpings S
Hanna Bergman, SK Poseidon
Edith Jernstedt, Västerås S
Julia Månsson, Örebro SA
Emelie Fast, Södertörn S
Trine Forss, Skövde S
Emilia Rönningdal, S 71
Sofia Åstedt, SK Elfsborg
Sebastian Holmberg, SK Neptun
Jesper Jonsson, Södertörns S
Albin Lövgren, Jönköpings S
Martin Nilsson, Stockholmspolisens IF
Erik Kähr, Helsingborg S
Daniel Räisänen, Täby Sim
Melker Olsson, SK Elfsborg
Emil Hassling, Landskrona S
Johan Rydahl, Helsingborgs S
Jonatan Carlsson, Varberg Sim
Mikael Söderberg, Upsala S
Linus Kahl, Landskrona S
Robin Hansson, Järfälla S
Simon Fröde, Järfälla S
Julius Gustavsson, Täby Sim
Ida Andersson Wulf, VNSK
Fabian Claesson, Osby SS
Agnes Kramer, Falkenberg SK
Niklas Andersson, Göteborg Sim
Sebastian Häregård, Varabygdens SS
Tobias Klasson, Säffle SS
Nicola St Clair Maitland, Södertälje SS
