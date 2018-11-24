Swedish Roster Announced for 2018 Nordic Championships

Svensk Simidrott has announced its sizable roster for the upcoming 2018 Nordic Championships. The meet, which traditionally features nine countries in the Scandinavian and Baltic Sea regions, is going to run from December 7-9, 2018. This year, the meet will be held in Oulu, Finland.

Robin Hansson, the Swedish junior record holder in several sprint freestyle events, will headline the Swedish contingent headed to Finland. Tobias Klasson will also be competing — he is one of the best para swimmers out of Sweden right now.

Meanwhile, Edith Jernstedt and Hanna Bergman are coming off of strong showings at the recent 2018 Swedish National Championships in Stockholm, and keep an extra eye on the young Emelie Fast. Just 14, Fast recorded a strong 1:07.79 in the SCM 100 breast at those Swedish Nationals, and she looks to be quickly developing into a strong breaststroker.

FULL ROSTER

Ida Liljeqvist, Ängelholms S

Miranda Arvidsson, Kalmar S

Sara Wallberg, Norrköpings KK

Alicia Lundblad, Helsingborgs S

Christine Ekman ,SK Neptun

Wilma Johansson, Jönköpings S

Hanna Bergman, SK Poseidon

Edith Jernstedt, Västerås S

Julia Månsson, Örebro SA

Emelie Fast, Södertörn S

Trine Forss, Skövde S

Emilia Rönningdal, S 71

Sofia Åstedt, SK Elfsborg

Sebastian Holmberg, SK Neptun

Jesper Jonsson, Södertörns S

Albin Lövgren, Jönköpings S

Martin Nilsson, Stockholmspolisens IF

Erik Kähr, Helsingborg S

Daniel Räisänen, Täby Sim

Melker Olsson, SK Elfsborg

Emil Hassling, Landskrona S

Johan Rydahl, Helsingborgs S

Jonatan Carlsson, Varberg Sim

Mikael Söderberg, Upsala S

Linus Kahl, Landskrona S

Robin Hansson, Järfälla S

Simon Fröde, Järfälla S

Julius Gustavsson, Täby Sim

Ida Andersson Wulf, VNSK

Fabian Claesson, Osby SS

Agnes Kramer, Falkenberg SK

Niklas Andersson, Göteborg Sim

Sebastian Häregård, Varabygdens SS

Tobias Klasson, Säffle SS

Nicola St Clair Maitland, Södertälje SS