Jacob Whittle Does it Again, Breaks British Boys 14 Age Record in 50 FR

Jacob Whittle, a 14-year-old out of Derventio Excel, made headlines earlier at the British Championships when he blasted a 50.40 100 free. In today’s prelims of the 50 free, Whittle threw down a 23.63, finishing 22nd, and breaking his own British Age Record for 14 boys. The record stood at 23.95, which Whittle swam in February of this year.

For context, the USA Swimming National Age Group Record for 13-14 boys stands at 23.19 by Michael Andrew. Additionally, Caeleb Dressel (23.50) and Jason Cobb (23.52), both of which were faster than Whittle’s time from this morning.

As a refresher, British results show swimmers’ ages as of December 31st of the year of the meet. But Whittle’s birth date is September 2004 and is just 14 years of age.

From our Meet Preview:

Jacob Whittle – 14 (Derventio Excel)

In February of this year, Jacob Whittle lowered his own British Age Group Record in the men’s 50m freestyle, bringing his previous PB of 24.15 down to 23.95 in Dubai. That made Whittle the first 14-year-old to go under 24 seconds in the men’s 50m free.

Whittle has already established himself as one to watch, breaking 3 British Age Records at the British Summer Championship in long course last year, and an additional English Age Record. Just this past November, the Derventio Excel athlete broke 3 more all-time best swims for GBR.