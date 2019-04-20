Mathilde Cini Scratches 100 Free Final on Day 5 of French Nationals

2019 French Elite National Championships– 50M

Tuesday 16th to Sunday 21st April 2019

Prelims from 9.30am; final C from 18:00; final A / B from 18h30

Host: Brittany Regional Swimming League

Bréquigny swimming pool, 12 boulevard Albert 1er, RENNES

50m

French qualifying rules for 2019 World Championships

Start list: available here

Results: available here

Day 5: Saturday 20 April 2019

Mathilde Cini, who swims for Valence but trains at CN Marseille, has scratched the final of the 100 free on Saturday in Rennes. Cini came into the meet seeded 19th with 57.21. She went 56.66 in heats to finish 16th but declined her spot in finals. In her lane will be 15-year-old Lucile Tessariol of SA Mérignac, whose 56.77 morning swim ranked her #17 overall. Tessariol was 18th on the psych sheet with an entry time of 57.03.

In the men’s 200 breast, Wassim Elloumi (TUN) of CN Antibes scratched the final after finishing 15th in prelims with 2:18.51. He’d come into the meet with the 15th time, 2:16.83. Because of the FFN (Fédération Française de Natation) rule of only one non-French swimmer per final heat, Elloumi’s scratch meant that Adnane Beji (TUN), 17th in prelims with 2:18.97, will move up to the B final and Taki M’rabet (TUN) from Stade Français O Courbevoie will occupy lane 4 of the C final. Although 18th overall out of heats with 2:19.02, M’rabet was ineligible for finals because three foreign swimmers finished ahead of him: Switzerland’s Jeremy Desplanches (4th with 2:13.16), Elloumi, and Beji.