Hannah Foster Will Transfer from Tennessee to Queens

Former University of Tennessee swimmer Hannah Foster has announced her commitment to transfer to Division II Queens University in Charlotte, North Carolina. Foster spent 1 season at Tennessee before entering the transfers database.

“I am very grateful to be continuing my academic and athletic career at Queens University!” Foster said in an Instagram post about her decision. “I would never have been able to pursue this opportunity without the constant love and support of my family, friends, & (Mason Manta Rays).”

Foster came out of high school as an Ohio State Champion in the 200 IM and 100 free. In her first year with the Volunteers, she swam lifetime bests in the 50 free (23.09 vs. 23.14), 100 fly (55.28 vs. 55.52) and 200 IM (1:59.18 vs. 1:59.20). She swam in 3 events at the SEC Championships, though she didn’t score (her lifetime bests came mid-season at the Tennessee Invite).

SCY lifetime bests:

200 IM – 1:59.18

400 IM – 4:17.67

200 free – 1:47.49

100 free – 49.95

50 free – 23.09

100 breast – 1:02.39

100 back – 56.00

Foster joins a Queens program that has won the last 5 NCAA Division II women’s championships, including the 2019 title where they more-than-doubled the scoring by the runners-up from Drury (707.5 points for Queens vs. 345 points for Drury). That was the 2nd-highest point total in NCAA Division II Women’s Championship history behind only Truman State’s 733 points in 2002.

Among the leading factors in Foster’s decision: she will be able to complete her nursing degree in 4 years at Queens, which she would not have been able to do at Tennessee because of conflicts between her athletics commitments and required clinical rotations during her junior and senior years. At Tennessee, she would have had to complete a post-graduate program to earn her degree, whereas at Queens she will be able to do it within the standard 4-year undergraduate cycle.

Hannah Foster is the older sister of USA Swimming Junior National Teamers Jake Foster and Carson Foster, who are both committed to the University of Texas: Jake for the fall of 2019 and Carson for the fall of 2020.