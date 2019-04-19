1 50 Freestyler In The World, Andrea Vergani Of Italy, Tests Positive

You can read this on our Italian channel here.

Italian sprinting ace Andrea Vergani has been temporarily suspended by Italy’s Anti-Doping Federation, NADO Italia for having tested positive for cannabis.

The reported positive result came from a test conducted on April 2nd of this year, conducted at the Italian National Championships in Riccione. At those Championships, Vergani took the Italian National title in the men’s 50m freestyle, clocking a time of 21.53, a mark that ranks the 21-year-old #1 in the world.

Official Statement (translated from Italian):

Given the request for immediate suspension from the competitive activity of the athlete Andrea Vergani , registered with the Italian Swimming Federation (FIN), presented on 19 April 2019 by the National Anti-Doping Prosecutor’s Office at the Second Section of the TNA.

R acknowledged that the athlete in question was positive for the substance THC metabolite> DL for the analysis of the first competing control sample carried out by the Anti-Doping Control Committee on 2 April 2019, in Riccione (RN), on the occasion of the “Championships Absolute Italians “

