1 50 Freestyler In The World, Andrea Vergani Of Italy, Tests Positive

Italian sprinting ace Andrea Vergani has been temporarily suspended by Italy’s Anti-Doping Federation, NADO Italia for having tested positive for cannabis.
The reported positive result came from a test conducted on April 2nd of this year, conducted at the Italian National Championships in Riccione. At those Championships, Vergani took the Italian National title in the men’s 50m freestyle, clocking a time of 21.53, a mark that ranks the 21-year-old #1 in the world.
Official Statement (translated from Italian):
Given the request for immediate suspension from the competitive activity of the athlete Andrea Vergani , registered with the Italian Swimming Federation (FIN), presented on 19 April 2019 by the National Anti-Doping Prosecutor’s Office at the Second Section of the TNA.
R acknowledged that the athlete in question was positive for the substance THC metabolite> DL for the analysis of the first competing control sample carried out by the Anti-Doping Control Committee on 2 April 2019, in Riccione (RN), on the occasion of the “Championships Absolute Italians “
Well then
Kids these days and their weed
No need to be blunt. Some people have high expectations. Clearly far more goodies to the story than we can hash out here.
Does that even help you swim faster?
It actually hinders your swim because it’s a downer not an upper
Not sure why cannabis is on WADA’s list. It enhances your performance about as much as an extra dry martini would. It’s hard not to be struck by the irony of a guy like this being suspended when other current swimmers are obviously juicing and getting away with it.
WADA believes it “violates the spirit of sport”. Despite acknowledging it has no value as a performance enhancer (thus it is legal outside of competition) it is still illegal to be high during a competition for this “reason”. Since it is difficult to tell if it was consumed 2 hours before a test or a full month prior, if any is in your system at a competition it is treated as though you were high during the competition.
Good input, Justin. Thanks.
Do they test only for active THC or will a positive for the metabolite trigger a positive test? The metabolite is what happens to the molecule after your body processes the active drug. Unless there is also active THC on board, a positive test for the metabolite would not prove you were high at time of testing, but only that you ingested it at some point in the last couple months.
Not saying this is the case, but WADA may need to lower the threshold for positive tests. Here in CA I bet I can get a contact high on the bus from some guy vaping that would trigger a sensitive test. Cant count the number of times I got a strong whiff of ganja and worried that I could be tested at work.
That said, times are changing and cannabis will be widely legal in <10 yrs. The stigma around using it will be slightly worse than alcohol.
A link to USADA’s FAQ on why it’s illegal.
https://www.usada.org/substances/marijuana-faq/