14-year-old George Smith Takes Down 200 BR British Age Record

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

During the men’s 200 breast Junior final of the 2019 British championships, 14-year-old George Smith ripped a 2:21.42 to win and set a new British age record.

Entering the meet, Smith’s lifetime best was only a 2:26.13, putting him as the 22nd-fastest 14-year-old in British history. However, in prelims Smith knocked off 3.35 seconds off that former PB and swam a 2:22.78, qualifying him 2nd into the Junior final.

In the Junior final, the Ellesmere Titan had a tight race with Oxford swimmer Billy Wotton. Into the touch, it was Smith who edge out Wotton by 0.08s to win with a 2:21.42, smashing nearly another second off his prelims PB.

Smith’s winning time also broke Kyle Booth‘s 2016 British age record of 2:22.41, now putting him as the fastest 14-year-old British swimmer in the event. Ranking Smith worldwide for all swimmers age 14 (D.O.B 2004), he is the second-fastest behind Ukraine’s Rostyslav Kryzhanivs’kyy.