Jake Foster & Katharine Berkoff Named NHSCA HS Swimmers of the Year

The National High School Coaches’ Association (NHSCA) has named their 2019 boys’ and girls’ swimming athlete and coaches of the year.
The swimmer awards went to Jake Foster of Sycamore High School in Cincinnati, Ohio and Katherine Berkoff of Hellgate High School in Missoula, Montana. The coaches chosen were David Hague of San Angelo Central High School in Texas as the boys honoree, and Marilyn Fitzgerald off Andover High School in Andover, Massachusetts as the girls honoree.
Foster, a senior, won 4 events at the Ohio High School Division I (big schools) State Championship meet, and in the process earned a share of the meet’s Most Outstanding Swimmer Award (with his brother, Carson, who also won 4 events). Jake, a USA Swimming Junior National Team member, will swim at Texas starting in the fall. He’s the 2nd Ohio swimmer to win the boys’ award, after Austin Staab of Westerville High School, who took the honor in 2007.
Berkoff, also a senior, is an NC State commit who finisher her high school career by winning the 100 backstroke and 100 freestyle individually at the 2019 Montana High School State Championship meet: both in new state-record times. She finished her career a perfect 4-for-4 in team titles and a perfect 16-for-16 in event titles in Montana.
Teague, winner of the Boys’ Coach of the Year honor, led his team to a 23rd-place finish at the Texas 6A (big school) championships. Both the Bobcat boys and girls at San Angelo Central won district titles, including their 9th-straight boys title. This was a ‘walk-off’ win for Teague, who retired at the end of the season after 41 years in charge of the program. His career includes 33 district championships 2 regional championships 43 district coach of the year awards, and 8 regional coach of the year awards. In 2016, he was the Texas 6A Boys’ Coach of the Year.
Massachusetts coach Marilyn Fitzgerald also won the award in her swan-song season after 27 years. She retired after leading her team to its 18th undefeated regular season in the last 19 years, and its 5th-straight Division I state championship by winning 7 out of 12 events.
All-Time NHSCA Boys’ Swimming Athletes of the Year:
- 2019 – Jake Foster – Sycamore HS – Ohio
- 2018 – Drew Kibler – Carmel HS – Indiana
- 2017 – Ryan Hoffer – Chaparral HS – Arizona
- 2016 – Michael Jensen – Upper Dublin HS – Pennsylvania
- 2015 – Andrew Seliskar – Thomas Jefferson HS – Virginia
- 2014 – Jonathan Roberts – Southlake Carroll HS, Texas
- 2013 – Austin Garcia – San Dimas HS – California
- 2012 – Matias Koski – Northview HS – Georgia
- 2011 – David Nolan – Hershey HS, Pennsylvania
- 2010 – Kyle Whitaker – Chesterton HS, Indiana
- 2009 – Cole Cragin – Friendswood HS, Texas
- 2008 – Brian Alden – Neuqua Valley HS, Illinois
- 2007 – Austin Staab – Westerville HS, Ohio
- 2006 – Shaune Fraser – The Bolles School, Florida
- 2005 – Alex Righi – Brophy Prep, Arizona
- 2004 – Kyle Bubolz – Waukesha North HS, Wisconsin
- 2003 – Garrett Weber-Gale – Nicolet HS, Wisconsin
- 2002 – Tyler DeBerry – Sabino HS, Arizona
- 2001 – Matt McDonald – Hamilton Southeastern HS, Indiana
- 2000 – Alex Lim – The Bolles School, Florida
All-Time HSCA Girls’ Swimming Athletes of the Year:
- 2019 – Katharine Berkoff – Hellgate HS – Montana
- 2018 – Zoe Bartel – Fossil Ridge HS – Colorado
- 2017 – Brooke Forde – Sacred Heart Academy – Kentucky
- 2016 – Beata Nelson – Vernona/Mount Horeb HS – Wisconsin
- 2015 – Katie Ledecky – Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Maryland
- 2014 – Janet Hu – Oakton HS, Virginia
- 2013 – Missy Franklin – Regis Jesuit HS, Colorado
- 2012 – Bonnie Brandon – Cherry Creek HS, Colorado
- 2011 – Gretchen Jaques – Glendora HS, California
- 2010 – Emily Bos – Holland HS, Michigan
- 2009 – Mary Beck – Westlake HS, Texas
- 2008 – Michelle McKeehan – Center Grove HS, Indiana
- 2007 – Lauren English – Montville Twp. HS, New Jersey
- 2006 – Alexandra Clarke – Sunnyslope HS, Arizona
- 2005 – Hannah Smith – Dexter HS, Michigan
- 2004 – Rhiannon Jeffrey – Atlantic HS, Florida
- 2003 – Kara Lynn Joyce – Pioneer HS, Michigan
- 2002 – Mary Descenza – Rosary HS, Illinois
- 2001 – Kaitlin Sandeno – El Toro HS, California
- 2000 – Sara McLarty – Deland HS, Florida
All-Time NHSCA Boys’ Swimming Coaches of the Year:
- 2019 – David Teague – San Angelo Central, Texas
- 2018 – Jeff Meister – Punahouo School, Hawaii
- 2017 – Rich Howley – Dallastown HS, Pennsylvania
- 2016 – Mark Moorehouse – Fossil Ridge HS, Colorado
- 2015 – Larry Rogers – Bellarmine Prep, California
- 2014 – Joe Pereira – Skyline HS, Utah
- 2013 – Kevin Kinel – Chesterton HS, Indiana
- 2012 – Dave Hanson – Bishop Hendricken HS, Rhode Island
- 2011 – Art Downey – Edina HS, Minnesota
- 2010 – Mel Roberts – Tooele HS, Utah
- 2009 – Mike Torrey – Zeeland West HS, Michigan
- 2008 – Marty O’Toole – St. Xavier HS, Kentucky
- 2007 – John Turner – Jenks HS, Oklahoma
- 2006 – Brian Metheny – Sunnyslope HS, Arizona
- 2005 – Mark Onstott – New Trier HS, Illinios
- 2004 – Jim Brower – St. Xavier HS, Ohio
- 2003 – Virginia Weber – Moorestown HS, New Jersey
- 2002 – Dr. Rick Creed – Parkview HS, Georgia
- 2001 – Dave Coffman – St. Xavier HS, Ohio
- 2000 – Larry Shofe – The Bolles School, Florida
All-Time NHSCA Girls’ Swimming Coaches of the Year:
- 2019 – Marilyn Foster – Andover High School, Maryland
- 2018 – Jim Luebbe – Sacred Heart Academy, Kentucky
- 2017 – Mel Roberts – Tooele HS, Utah
- 2016 – Tina Bates – Buchholz HS, Florida
- 2015 – Chris Plumb – Carmel HS, Indiana
- 2014 – Rich & Ron Blanc – Santa Margarita Catholic HS, California
- 2013 – Nick Frasersmith – Regis Jesuit, Colorado
- 2012 – Bruce Woodbury – New Trier HS, Illinois
- 2011 – Brian Gross – Charlotte Catholic HS, North Carolina
- 2010 – Marty Keating – Pittsford Central HS, New York
- 2009 – Kent Kirchner – The Woodlands, Texas
- 2008 – Pete Higgins – The Westminster Schools, Georgia
- 2007 – Jean Chard – Lafayette HS, Missouri
- 2006 – John Casadia – Vineland HS, New Jersey
- 2005 – Andy Pedersen – Hamilton Southeastern HS, Indiana
- 2004 – Jeff Poppell – The Bolles School, Florida
- 2003 – Denny Hill – Pioneer HS, Michigan
- 2002 – Tim Beerman – Ursuline Academy, Ohio
- 2001 – Ken Stopkotte – Carmel HS, Indiana
- 2000 – Sandy Martin – Providence HS, North Carolina
Leave a Reply