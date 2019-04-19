Jake Foster & Katharine Berkoff Named NHSCA HS Swimmers of the Year

The National High School Coaches’ Association (NHSCA) has named their 2019 boys’ and girls’ swimming athlete and coaches of the year.

The swimmer awards went to Jake Foster of Sycamore High School in Cincinnati, Ohio and Katherine Berkoff of Hellgate High School in Missoula, Montana. The coaches chosen were David Hague of San Angelo Central High School in Texas as the boys honoree, and Marilyn Fitzgerald off Andover High School in Andover, Massachusetts as the girls honoree.

Foster, a senior, won 4 events at the Ohio High School Division I (big schools) State Championship meet, and in the process earned a share of the meet’s Most Outstanding Swimmer Award (with his brother, Carson, who also won 4 events). Jake, a USA Swimming Junior National Team member, will swim at Texas starting in the fall. He’s the 2nd Ohio swimmer to win the boys’ award, after Austin Staab of Westerville High School, who took the honor in 2007.

Berkoff, also a senior, is an NC State commit who finisher her high school career by winning the 100 backstroke and 100 freestyle individually at the 2019 Montana High School State Championship meet: both in new state-record times. She finished her career a perfect 4-for-4 in team titles and a perfect 16-for-16 in event titles in Montana.

Teague, winner of the Boys’ Coach of the Year honor, led his team to a 23rd-place finish at the Texas 6A (big school) championships. Both the Bobcat boys and girls at San Angelo Central won district titles, including their 9th-straight boys title. This was a ‘walk-off’ win for Teague, who retired at the end of the season after 41 years in charge of the program. His career includes 33 district championships 2 regional championships 43 district coach of the year awards, and 8 regional coach of the year awards. In 2016, he was the Texas 6A Boys’ Coach of the Year.

Massachusetts coach Marilyn Fitzgerald also won the award in her swan-song season after 27 years. She retired after leading her team to its 18th undefeated regular season in the last 19 years, and its 5th-straight Division I state championship by winning 7 out of 12 events.

All-Time NHSCA Boys’ Swimming Athletes of the Year:

2019 – Jake Foster – Sycamore HS – Ohio

2018 – Drew Kibler – Carmel HS – Indiana

2017 – Ryan Hoffer – Chaparral HS – Arizona

2016 – Michael Jensen – Upper Dublin HS – Pennsylvania

2015 – Andrew Seliskar – Thomas Jefferson HS – Virginia

2014 – Jonathan Roberts – Southlake Carroll HS, Texas

2013 – Austin Garcia – San Dimas HS – California

2012 – Matias Koski – Northview HS – Georgia

2011 – David Nolan – Hershey HS, Pennsylvania

2010 – Kyle Whitaker – Chesterton HS, Indiana

2009 – Cole Cragin – Friendswood HS, Texas

2008 – Brian Alden – Neuqua Valley HS, Illinois

2007 – Austin Staab – Westerville HS, Ohio

2006 – Shaune Fraser – The Bolles School, Florida

2005 – Alex Righi – Brophy Prep, Arizona

2004 – Kyle Bubolz – Waukesha North HS, Wisconsin

2003 – Garrett Weber-Gale – Nicolet HS, Wisconsin

2002 – Tyler DeBerry – Sabino HS, Arizona

2001 – Matt McDonald – Hamilton Southeastern HS, Indiana

2000 – Alex Lim – The Bolles School, Florida

All-Time HSCA Girls’ Swimming Athletes of the Year:

2019 – Katharine Berkoff – Hellgate HS – Montana

2018 – Zoe Bartel – Fossil Ridge HS – Colorado

2017 – Brooke Forde – Sacred Heart Academy – Kentucky

2016 – Beata Nelson – Vernona/Mount Horeb HS – Wisconsin

2015 – Katie Ledecky – Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Maryland

2014 – Janet Hu – Oakton HS, Virginia

2013 – Missy Franklin – Regis Jesuit HS, Colorado

2012 – Bonnie Brandon – Cherry Creek HS, Colorado

2011 – Gretchen Jaques – Glendora HS, California

2010 – Emily Bos – Holland HS, Michigan

2009 – Mary Beck – Westlake HS, Texas

2008 – Michelle McKeehan – Center Grove HS, Indiana

2007 – Lauren English – Montville Twp. HS, New Jersey

2006 – Alexandra Clarke – Sunnyslope HS, Arizona

2005 – Hannah Smith – Dexter HS, Michigan

2004 – Rhiannon Jeffrey – Atlantic HS, Florida

2003 – Kara Lynn Joyce – Pioneer HS, Michigan

2002 – Mary Descenza – Rosary HS, Illinois

2001 – Kaitlin Sandeno – El Toro HS, California

2000 – Sara McLarty – Deland HS, Florida

All-Time NHSCA Boys’ Swimming Coaches of the Year:

2019 – David Teague – San Angelo Central, Texas

2018 – Jeff Meister – Punahouo School, Hawaii

2017 – Rich Howley – Dallastown HS, Pennsylvania

2016 – Mark Moorehouse – Fossil Ridge HS, Colorado

2015 – Larry Rogers – Bellarmine Prep, California

2014 – Joe Pereira – Skyline HS, Utah

2013 – Kevin Kinel – Chesterton HS, Indiana

2012 – Dave Hanson – Bishop Hendricken HS, Rhode Island

2011 – Art Downey – Edina HS, Minnesota

2010 – Mel Roberts – Tooele HS, Utah

2009 – Mike Torrey – Zeeland West HS, Michigan

2008 – Marty O’Toole – St. Xavier HS, Kentucky

2007 – John Turner – Jenks HS, Oklahoma

2006 – Brian Metheny – Sunnyslope HS, Arizona

2005 – Mark Onstott – New Trier HS, Illinios

2004 – Jim Brower – St. Xavier HS, Ohio

2003 – Virginia Weber – Moorestown HS, New Jersey

2002 – Dr. Rick Creed – Parkview HS, Georgia

2001 – Dave Coffman – St. Xavier HS, Ohio

2000 – Larry Shofe – The Bolles School, Florida

All-Time NHSCA Girls’ Swimming Coaches of the Year: