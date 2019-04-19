Vanderbilt Scores 2020 Verbal Commitment from Gabriela Pierobon Mays

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Madison, Wisconsin’s Gabriela Pierobon Mays has announced her intention to swim for Vanderbilt University with the class of 2024. She will join her sister, Chiara Pierobon Mays, currently a freshman at NCAA-champion Queens University of Charlotte, in the NCAA in the fall of 2020.

“The exceptional academics combined with the amazing swim program made Vanderbilt the perfect choice for me to continue both my academic and athletic careers. I’m so excited to be apart [sic] of the Vanderbilt family. Anchor Down, Go Commodores!”

Pierobon Mays is a junior at Middleton High School. She placed 4th in the 100 fly (55.28) and 4th in the 100 back (55.78) at the 2018 WIAA Girls Division 1 State Meet last November. She also led off the 2nd-place 200 medley relay (26.15 backstroke) and the winning 200 free relay (23.38). Her best times in the 100 fly and 100 back come from her freshman year high school season, when she won the 100 fly (55.00) and took 3rd in the 100 back (54.69).

In club swimming, where she represents Madison Aquatic Club, Pierobon Mays competed recently at Wisconsin Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Championships and NCSA Spring Championship. At the former, she took 3rd in the 100 fly, 5th in the 50 free, 9th in the 100 IM, 11th in the 100 back, and 12th in the 100 free. At NCSAs, she swam the 50/100 free, 50/100 back, and 50/100 fly, finaling in the 50 back and earning a new PB. She had the exact same lineup in LCM at the NCSA Summer Championship, similarly, going a best time in the 50 back with an appearance in finals.

Pierobon Mays’ best times would have put her at the top of the Vanderbilt charts for 2018-19 in the 100 free, and she would have been the 2nd-fastest 50 freestyler, 50 backstroker, 100 backstroker, and 100 butterflyer (behind Tonner DeBeer in all four events). She will have two seasons of overlap with DeBeer. The Commodores have finished at the bottom of the conference standings since they competed in their first SEC Championship Meet in 2007.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 25.56

100 back – 54.69

100 fly – 55.00

50 free – 23.23

100 free – 50.76

I am so blessed to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Vanderbilt University! Thank you so much to everyone that has helped me get to this point and supported me throughout this process, especially my family, friends and coaches. Anchor down!⚓️ pic.twitter.com/7GJw2GkJ47 — Gabriela Pierobon Mays (@gp_mays) April 19, 2019

