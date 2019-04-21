Scott McLay Ties 50 Fly Scottish Record From 2006

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

19-year-old University of Stirling swimmer Scott McLay has been busting out some big swims at these British Swimming Championships, firing off personal bests in the 100m free and 100m fly. To end his championships on a high note, McLay took 4th in the men’s 50m fly, but he did so in record-breaking fashion.

Entering this 6-day competition, McLay’s personal best in the 50m fly rested at the 24.30 he logged at last year’s Scottish National Championships. During this morning’s heats, McLay produced a time of 24.32, just .02 off of that PB, to take the 3rd seed.

Tonight, although he finished off the podium, McLay punched out a mark of 24.05 to drop .25 off of that lifetime best and tie the Scottish National Record. That matches the 24.05 held by Todd Cooper from way back at the 2006 Commonwealth Games.

McLay is now the 12th fastest British performer of all-time in the men’s 50m fly event.

This is the 2nd Todd Cooper mark to ‘go down’, with Duncan Scott surpassing the 100m fly mark en route to his silver in that event here.