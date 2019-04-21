Matt Richards Lowers Newly-Minted 200 Free British Age Record

2019 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

16-year-old Matt Richards dropped his newly-minted 200m freestyle British Age Record for 16-year-olds from this morning another few tenths, ending his stellar British Championships with a bang.

Entering this morning’s heats, Richards’ personal best in the 200m free event stood at the 1:50.37 he clocked at this year’s FFN Golden Tour Camille Muffat in Marseille last month.

This morning, Richards split 53.18/56.45 to log a new lifetime best of 1:49.63. That overtook the previous British Age Group Record of 1:49.68 set by Martyn Walton back in 2014 and checked-in as his first sub-1:50 outing.

Tonight en route to 7th place, Richards powered his way to another lifetime best with a mark of 1:49.36. Splitting 52.89/56.47, Richards was quicker on the front half to finish out his British championships with a World Junior Championships-worthy swim.

Representing Royal Wolverhampton, Richards has been on a tear this Championships, having broken Duncan Scott‘s Age Record in the 100m free with 49.98 to take Transition Final gold. He also nailed his first sub-23 second 50m free, stopping the clock at 22.98 to finish 8th the Senior Final.