New England Coach Carl Cederquist To Retire After 40 Years of Coaching

Carl Cederquist, who has been coaching at Crimson Aquatics, has recently announced that he will be retiring from coaching.

Coach Cederquist has had a tremendous coaching career spanning just around 40 years. He’s been a stapled coach of the New England area across a multitude of levels – including coaching high school and YMCA teams – though he spent the majority of his career coaching at the age group level at a variety of USA Swimming club teams.

He is primarily known for his coaching stint at the Magnus Aquatic Group, where he coached alongside head coach Paul Mangili. At the time, Cederquist was responsible for coaching three-time Olympian Elizabeth Beisel, who was one among a talented cohort of age group swimmers. Under Cederquist’s direction, Beisel broke seven 10 & under National Age Group records: three short course records in the 100 back, 200 IM, and the 500 free; as well as earning marks in the long course 200 and 400 freestyles, 100 back, and the 200 IM.

Beisel would go on to win two medals at the 2012 London Olympics – a silver in the 400 IM and a bronze in the 200 back. As part of the 2012 USA Swimming Coaching Incentive Program, Coach Cederquist was credited as Beisel’s developmental coach, meaning he coached her for at least 24 months at some point between the ages of 11 and 18. For her medal-winning performances, Cederquist was awarded $11,000 by the USA Swimming Foundation.

When Beisel turned 12, she transferred to Bluefish Swim Club, where she would go on to be coached by Chuck Batchelor. Later on, in 2010, the Magnus Aquatic Group merged with the Bay and Ocean States Squids (BOSS) to form. Crimson Aquatics Club. Coach Cederquist spent the majority of the rest of his career with Crimson, coaching at several of their locations.

Cederquist is a three-time recipient of the ASCA Age Group Coach of the Year award for the New England LSC. He most recently earned this reward for the 2008-2009 season.

Below reads a note shared by Coach Cederquist to express the gratitude he has for the coaches, swimmers, parents and friends he worked with throughout his career: