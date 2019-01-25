‘A Film Called Blacks Can’t Swim’ Drops February 1st (REVIEW)

The opinions in this article reflect that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts of SwimSwam.

Ed Acura is not a swimmer, but in his new documentary A Film Called Blacks Can’t Swim, he provides incredible insight into one of the ongoing problems in swimming, both as a sport and as a lifesaving skill: a lack of racial diversity.

Not all of the ideas are necessarily new: the concept of the generational aversions to the water have been told over-and-over again. But Acura’s interviews are still intriguing, as it has adults, who like himself can’t swim, talking not about their beliefs of broad cultural trends, but about their own personal experiences, and why they never really learned to swim. He also interviews a few black adults who had parents that were very good swimmers, especially in other countries (often islands), but that was not passed on to them – indicating other factors in play.

The interviews are laid against a creative backdrop splaying out the exaggerated fear of a black man, in a world being increasingly struck by catastrophic flooding, and the refusal to remove his life vest at the behest of a bodyless ‘society.’ This is almost a 3rd layer of commentary on the whole matter – that there’s this real risk, borne out statistically, of drowning in minority communities because of the lack of abilities to swim, that are scary, like his character is when dealing with ‘society’; and when interviewed, the interviewees are almost casual about it, as though it’s never bothered them that they didn’t learn how to swim.

But there’s some hope: several of the people he interviewed, including those who don’t swim, have children that swim, and in some cases swim quite well.

The film finishes with Ed Acura himself, wading into the waters of his first swim lesson, to face the demons with which he dealt throughout the movie. And that’s not a ploy – Acura says that he’s now 6 lessons in, and is ‘absolutely loving it.’

This film is a must-watch for anybody who has ever been gut-wrenched to read a news story about someone who drowned because they simply couldn’t swim. You’ve heard Rowdy Gaines talk about it, you’ve heard Jazz Carlin talk about it, you’ve heard dozens of elite international swimmers talk about it. But this is a unique perspective – a story told in a vivid way by a man who lives the reality of being a non-swimmer.