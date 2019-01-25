Three Swimmers Named 2019 NCAA Today’s Top 10 Honorees

Three swimmers were honored this week in Orlando with NCAA Today’s Top 10 Awards: Andrea Bryson of Division II St. Cloud State, Luke Kaliszak of Division I Alabama, and Julia Wilson of Division III Kenyon.

The award is given to ten former student-athletes who the NCAA recognizes for achieving outstanding success in athletics, the classroom, and their local communities. Award winners for the 2019 awards are those who completed their NCAA eligibility after the 2017-18 season.

Information below, as well as the entire release about all ten honorees, is available on the NCAA website.

Bryson swam for four years at St. Cloud State, graduating in 2018. She was an All-American in 2017 and 2018. In her time with St. Cloud State, she won a total of eight individual New South Intercollegiate Swim Conference titles, including an outstanding 2018 conference meet where she won the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, and 500 free. Bryson was named both the 2018 NSIC Swimmer of the Meet and overall NSIC Swimmer of the Year for her outstanding performances, and she also set conference records in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle events.

Kaliszak was a 12-time All-American for the Alabama Crimson Tide. One of his crowning achievements was swimming the fly leg of Alabama’s 200 medley relay at the 2016 NCAA Champs, where he was part of history as Alabama won its first-ever relay NCAA title. While at Alabama, Kaliszak broke four program records, two of which were individual.

Wilson competed for Kenyon, and she was in the 2018 NCAA Woman of the Year Top 30. In her career, she reached top three finishes at the NCAA Championships on six different occasions, including being part of Kenyon’s 400 medley relay title in 2018 and touching 2nd in 2018 individually in the 100 breast. In 2018, Wilson was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, a national academic honorary society, while already a member of Psi Chi, an international honor society for psychology. She received the NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship and Emory’s Laney Graduate School Fellowship.