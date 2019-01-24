England’s Jane Brown Commits to Arizona State for 2019-20

Jane Brown, who hails from Newcastle in northeast England, has announced she plans to swim at Arizona State University next fall. Brown attends Newcastle High School and swims for Newcastle Swim Team. She is a well-rounded swimmer who competes in free, back, fly, and IM.

Brown recently competed at the Swim England Winter Championships in Sheffield, where she placed 4th in the final of the 100 IM and 3rd in the B-final of the SCM 50 back (with a PB of 28.15). She also competed in the 100 back (41st in heats). This summer at the 2018 Swim England National Summer Meet, she was runner-up in the 17 Yrs/Over LCM 50 back (30.09) and 100 fly (1:01.85). The previous week she had competed in the 100 free and 50 fly at the British Summer Championships.

Brown will be a solid addition to the Sun Devils’ squad. She has the potential to be a contributor to at least four relays, and she should be able to fill a number of roles individually. Her converted times would have scored at 2018 Pac-12 Championships in the 100/200 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM; she would have just missed the cutoff in the 50/100 free.

Brown will join Claire Nguyen, Jadé Foelske, Katrina Marty, Lindsay Looney, Natalia Fryckowska, Riley Lexvold, and Savannah Mitchell in the ASU class of 2023.

SCM times (converted to SCY):

50 back – 28.15 (25.36)

100 back – 1:01.31 (55.23)

200 back – 2:12.72 (1:59.56)

50 fly – 27.85 (25.09)

100 free – 56.77 (51.14)

200 IM – 2:13.83 (2:00.56)

LCM times (converted to SCY):

50 free – 26.72 (23.35)

100 free – 57.78 (50.61)

100 fly – 1:01.85 (54.45)