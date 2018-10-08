ASU Picks Up Verbal from Dynamo’s Savannah Mitchell

Dynamo Swim Club’s Savannah Mitchell has verbally committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils’ class of 2023. Mitchell is a senior at Providence Christian Academy in the greater Atlanta area.

If you can dream it, you can do it. 😈🔱💛 I am so filled with joy being able to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Arizona State University. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along my journey. This is definitely a dream come true and I can’t imagine spending the next four years anywhere else! Can’t wait to be a Sun Devil! #forksup #godevils

TOP TIMES

200y free – 1:52.15

500y free – 4:56.18

200y back – 2:01.99

200y fly – 2:05.54

200m free – 2:05.46

400m free – 4:22.88

100m back – 1:05.36

Mitchell looks best prepared to contribute to the Sun Devils’ mid-distance freestyle group, which is led by Erica Laning and Emma Nordin, who both scored in the 200 free at the 2018 Pac-12 Championships.

Mitchell joins a talented incoming class for the Sun Devils, including her Dynamo teammate Jadé Foelske, as well as Claire Nguyen, Lindsay Looney, and Riley Lexvold.

