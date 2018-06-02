Wisconsin State Champ Katrina Marty Verbally Commits to ASU

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American Katrina Marty from Madison, Wisconsin has announced her verbal commitment to Arizona State University’s class of 2023 where she will join future Sun Devil teammates Claire Nguyen, Jadé Foelske, Katie McBratney, Lindsay Looney, and Riley Lexvold in Tempe in the fall of 2019.

Marty won the 100 back (53.88) and took third in the 100 fly (55.32) at the 2017 WIAA Girls Division 1 State Meet in November. Representing Madison Aquatic club at the Wisconsin 13&Over Short Course Championships in March, she won the 100/200 back, 200 fly and 100 IM and was runner-up in the 100 fly. The 100 IM and 200 fly were personal bests. Marty also swam at NCSA Spring Championships. She was a B-finalist in the 50 back and 100 back and a D-finalist in the 200 IM, the latter with a PB.

Marty would have been a B-finalist in the 100 back and a C-finalist in the 200 back at the 2018 Pac-12 Women’s Championships. She will have two years of overlap with Camryn Curry, who scored in the B finals of both events.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 25.33

100 back – 53.88

200 back – 1:57.96

50 fly – 25.10

100 fly – 55.30

200 fly – 2:02.78

200 IM – 2:04.05

400 IM – 4:21.79

