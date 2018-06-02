Santo Condorelli Swims (and Wins) His First Race in Italy

2018 Acquarena Cup

June 2nd-3rd, 2018

Bressanone, Italy

Meet Results

American, turned Canadian, turned Italian swimmer Santo Condorelli dipped his toes into the water of his newly-announced home country on Saturday, swimming the 50 fly at the 2018 Acquarena Cup in the northern Italy mountain town of Bressanone (Brixen in English).

He swam just one event, one of only two he’s scheduled in for the weekend along with Sunday’s 50 free, and won by almost a second in 24.22. For the 23-year old, his arrival in Italy this week after the end of the academic year at USC will begin his required one-year clock before he’s able to represent Italy internationally.

Condorelli’s best time in the 50 fly is a 23.30 that he swam at the 2015 World Championships, which was his first meet representing Canada internationally. The Italian Record is a 23.21.

Condorelli is representing a club called Aurelia Nuoto at this meet – a club based out of Rome. This is the first meet we’ve found that he’s ever raced in Italy.

The meet was mostly made up of junior or college-aged swimmers, but there were a handful of other national-and-international caliber swimmers around to welcome Condorelli. Other noteworthy results: