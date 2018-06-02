Santo Condorelli Swims (and Wins) His First Race in Italy

2018 Acquarena Cup
- June 2nd-3rd, 2018
- Bressanone, Italy
- Meet Results
American, turned Canadian, turned Italian swimmer Santo Condorelli dipped his toes into the water of his newly-announced home country on Saturday, swimming the 50 fly at the 2018 Acquarena Cup in the northern Italy mountain town of Bressanone (Brixen in English).
He swam just one event, one of only two he’s scheduled in for the weekend along with Sunday’s 50 free, and won by almost a second in 24.22. For the 23-year old, his arrival in Italy this week after the end of the academic year at USC will begin his required one-year clock before he’s able to represent Italy internationally.
Condorelli’s best time in the 50 fly is a 23.30 that he swam at the 2015 World Championships, which was his first meet representing Canada internationally. The Italian Record is a 23.21.
Condorelli is representing a club called Aurelia Nuoto at this meet – a club based out of Rome. This is the first meet we’ve found that he’s ever raced in Italy.
The meet was mostly made up of junior or college-aged swimmers, but there were a handful of other national-and-international caliber swimmers around to welcome Condorelli. Other noteworthy results:
- 100 free National Record holder Luca Dotto placed 2nd in that event with 50.86, losing out to teenager Alessandro Miressi (50.80). Miressi swam 48.3 earlier this year at Italy’s National Championships to earn his spot on the European Championships team.
- Lithuanian Olympian Giedrius Titenis swam a 2:17.32 in the 200 breaststroke for the fastest time in the timed-final morning heats. In the 50 breaststroke A-Final, Italian Fabio Scozzoli swam 27.65 to beat out a more spirited swim from Titenis in 28.39. Scozzoli, at 30-years old, swam a personal best and Italian Record in this event earlier this year. He’s the defending European Champion in the 50 breaststroke in SCM.
- European Championships relay swimmer Laura Letrari Laura Letrari won the 100 free in 55.85, which was just 6-tenths short of her best time.
