Auboeck, Montague Among Winners At Eric Namesnik Memorial Open Day 2

2018 ERIC NAMESNIK MEMORIAL OPEN

June 1st-3rd, 2018

Canham Natatorium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

50m (LCM)

Day 2 of the 2018 Eric Namesnik Memorial Open saw the visiting Chinese swimmers pick up three event wins, with the Club Wolverine squad winning the majority of the events.

Austrian Felix Auboeck renewed his rivalry with Germany’s Poul Zellmann in the men’s 400 free, as he got the better of him once again after winning the 200 free last night. Auboeck held the slight lead throughout the race before coming home in 27.15 to win definitively in 3:51.76. Zellmann was 2nd in 3:53.17, and PJ Ransford was the only other man sub-4:00 in 3:59.06.

The women’s 400 free saw Club Wolverine’s Yirong Bi claim the victory in 4:12.40, just 0.15 off her season best. Teammate Sierra Schmidt took 2nd in 4:15.07. Schmidt had another runner-up finish in the women’s 200 fly, going 2:16.65 as China’s Huiyan Ye won in 2:14.71.

Miranda Tucker, who won a pair of events on day 1, won the women’s 200 breast by a wide margin in 2:31.47, under her previous season best of 2:32.59 from the Indianapolis PSS. Fellow Wolverine Jamie Yeung was 2nd, just as she was in the 100, in 2:35.19.

The men’s event featured a tight three-way battle between Michigan teammates, as Tommy Cope, Jacob Montague and Charlie Swanson slugged it out. Cope held the lead at the 150 wall, but Montague (34.38) and Swanson (34.22) both made up well over a second on him coming home (Cope was 35.80) to run him down. Montague was first to the wall in 2:16.07, followed by Swanson (2:16.64) and Cope (2:16.79). All three registered season best times, beating their times from the Indianapolis Pro Series, with Montague showing the biggest improvement having been 2:21.05 in Indy.

Another notable race was the women’s 50 free, where 15-year-old Wu Qingfeng picked up her second win of the meet in 25.21. The DeLoof sisters finished 2-3-4, led by Catie (25.64), and then Gabby (25.98) and Ali (26.22).

OTHER EVENTS