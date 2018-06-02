Missouri Tigers Pull in Verbal Commitment from Versatile Will Goodwin

Will Goodwin of Centennial, Colorado has announced he plans to spend his collegiate swimming career at the University of Missouri in the class of 2023.

“I’m honored and excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the university of Missouri. I’d like to thank my coaches, teammates, friends, and family for I wouldn’t be here without them. Mizzou has everything I need to improve both as a student athlete and a person. Go tigers!”

Goodwin is currently a junior at Regis Jesuit High School and was a major contributor to the Raiders’ breathtaking victory over Fossil Ridge at the 2018 CHSAA 5A Boys Swim-Dive State Championship last month. He was runner-up in the 200 IM (1:48.22) and 100 breast (55.80) and swam legs on the winning 200 medley and 400 free relays. His performances earned him first team all-state honors in all four events.

Goodwin swims year-round with University of Denver Hilltoppers. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American, he competed in the 100/200 breast and 200/400 IM at 2017 Winter Juniors West; he also swam the backstroke leadoffs on both TOPS’ medley relays. At the Super Sectionals hosted by Longhorn Aquatics he went lifetime bests in the 200 back, 100/200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM (although he lowered his PBs in the 100 breast and 200 IM the following month at the high school state meet).

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 55.78 (altitude-adjusted 55.68)

200 breast – 1:59.85

200 back – 1:49.88

200 IM – 1:48.22 (altitude-adjusted 1:47.02)

400 IM – 3:52.89

