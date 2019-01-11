Polish Sprinter Natalia Fryckowska Announces Verbal Commitment to ASU

Natalia Fryckowska of Szczecin, Poland has announced her intention to swim for Arizona State University next fall. Fryckowska originally committed to Virginia Tech in June of 2017, but never made it onto the H2Okies’ roster. She wrote on social media:

“I’m proud to announce my verbal commitment to swim for Arizona State University🇺🇸☀️

“Under the wings of such amazing coaches as Bob Bowman, who is known as Michael Phelps’ coach, Dan Kesler, Herbie Behm, Derek Schmitt, Rachel Stratton-Mills. I’m really excited to become a Sun Devil 😈☀️

“Can’t wait to meet my future teammates. See you soon, out there 🇺🇸 #ASU 🇵🇱”

Fryckowska swims for MKP (Municipal Swimming Club) Szczecin where she specializes in sprints. Her top LCM 50 free time (25.84) comes from a 4th-place finish at the 2015 Baku European Junior Games, while her best SCM 50 free (25.07) comes from a gold-medal performance at the 2017 Polish Winter Junior Championships (17-18 years). She also won the 100 free (55.36) and was runner-up in the 50 fly (27.60) at that meet.

Fryckowska has represented Poland on the international stage for the last four years. In addition to the 2015 European Games in Baku, she has swum and finaled at European Championships.

Her top LCM times (converted to SCY) include:

  • 50 LCM free – 25.84 (22.55)
  • 100 LCM free – 56.85 (49.77)
  • 50 LCM back – 30.30 (26.75)
  • 50 LCM breast – 32.96 (28.80)
  • 50 LCM fly – 27.73 (24.35)

Also starting at Arizona State next fall will be Claire Nguyen, Jadé Foelske, Katrina Marty, Lindsay Looney, Riley Lexvold, and Savannah Mitchell.

I'm proud to announce my verbal commitment to swim for Arizona State University🇺🇸☀️ Under the wings of such amazing coaches as Bob Bowman, who is known as Michael Phelps' coach, Dan Kesler, Herbie Behm, Derek Schmitt, Rachel Stratton-Mills. I'm really excited to become a Sun Devil 😈☀️ Can't wait to meet my future teammates. See you soon, out there 🇺🇸 #ASU 🇵🇱

Hswimmer

Then she will transfer 😂😂😂

