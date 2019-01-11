USA Swimming Releases Selection Criteria for 2019 National Junior Team

USA Swimming has announced the selection criteria for the pool side of the 2019 National Junior Team, and they are almost identical to the 2018 (and 2017) selection criteria. Similarly to the prior two years, the 2019 team will be chosen from results of all long course FINA and USA Swimming meets from January 1st, 2019 and August 31st, 2019.

Athletes will be chosen by priority: first the top 2 in each individual Olympic event, then the 3rd and 4th-ranked swimmers in the 100 and 200 free, and then athletes who are ranked in the top 75 (female) or top 100 (male) in the world in individual Olympic events. This is all with the caveat that swimmers who have been on a major long course team (Olympics, Pan Pacs, Worlds) are not eligible.

The one slight tweak for 2019 is that USA Swimming now reserves the right to remove athletes from the National Junior Team for a number of reasons, including crimes, drug use, Safe Sport violations, USA Swimming Code of Conduct violations, and doping violations – even if those are just allegations. Athletes have the right to appeal any revocation to the USA Swimming National Board of Review.

The doping clause has been most recently relevant. One member of the USA Swimming National Junior Team, Matthew Willenbring, tested positive for a banned substance at the 2017 World Junior Championships. If the clause is extended to the senior National Team, then Madisyn Cox would be a relevant example where the clause could be invoked after her positive doping test last season as well.

General Criteria:

All team members must be registered USA Swimming members at the time of the qualifying performance.

The athlete must be eligible to represent the U.S. in International Competition as of September 1, 2017.

Athletes must be 18 or under on September 1, 2017.

The National Junior Team roster will be selected according to the FINA database as of September 6, 2017 at 8am Mountain Time; if a time is not in the FINA times database as of September 6, 2017 then that time will not be considered.

Performance Criteria:

To be selected to the National Junior Team, athletes must meet the General Selection Criteria. The Team will then be selected based on the following Performance Criteria. Priority One : The top two athletes in each individual Olympic event. Priority Two : The third and fourth ranked swimmer in the 100 and 200 meter long course freestyle. Priority Three : Additional FEMALE athletes who have a world ranking within, and including, the top 75 in an individual Olympic event and additional MALE athletes who have a world ranking within, and including, the top 100 in an individual Olympic event.

Relay lead-offs, time trials, swim-offs and intermediate splits will NOT be considered.

Long course times will be considered from January 1st, 2017 through and including August 31st, 2017 from all USA Swimming and FINA approved competitions.

Additional Criteria: