TYR Pro Swim Series Knoxville – Day 2 Photo Vault

Racing is off to a good start in Knoxville, Tennessee for the first stop of the 2019 TYR Pro Swim Series.  With new locations, this year is looking to be interesting and the scene at the University of Tennessee Allan Jones Aquatic Center is a great venue to kick off the 2019 series.  We have Mike Lewis on hand bringing us some of the sights from the weekend.  Here’s some from day 2.

Luis Martinez (photo: Mike Lewis)

Farida Osman (photo: Mike Lewis)

Kendyl Stewart (photo: Mike Lewis)

Robert Hill (photo: Mike Lewis)

Olivia Smoliga (photo: Mike Lewis)

Andrew Wilson (photo: Mike Lewis)

Casper Corbeau (photo: Mike Lewis)

Joaa DeLucca (photo: Mike Lewis)

Ashley Twichell (photo: Mike Lewis)

Dana Vollmer (photo: Mike Lewis)

Justin Lynch (photo: Mike Lewis)

Matthew Josa (photo: Mike Lewis)

Gianluca Urlando (photo: Mike Lewis)

Justin Wright (photo: Mike Lewis)

Will Hayen (photo: Mike Lewis)

Leo Goldblatt (photo: Mike Lewis)

Kelsi Dahlia (photo: Mike Lewis)

Penny Oleksiak (photo: Mike Lewis)

Olivia Smoliga (photo: Mike Lewis)

Kevin Cordes (photo: Mike Lewis)

Annie Lazor (photo: Mike Lewis)

 

MIKE IN DALLAS

To me, it’s still so amazing how a B/W photograph can express such a different, yet such a beautiful feeling!
I love the color pics, of course, but B/W – WOW!

