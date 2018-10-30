Documentary Short ‘A Film Called Blacks Can’t Swim’ Premieres Jan. ’19

A new documentary short called “A Film Called Blacks Can’t Swim,” directed by Mysterex, premieres in January 2019 and chronicles the journey of British hip-hop artist Ed Accura as he learns to swim.

The film addresses stereotypes and myths that have been perpetuated about black people and swimming, and how those factors play into Accura’s own anxiety and “borderline trauma.”

“I had my very first EVER swimming experience last Sunday and I really can’t believe It’s taken my whole life time to get me to this stage,” Accura told SwimSwam. “The swimming scene is an intricate part of the story and so I’m limited on what I can divulge at this stage, but let’s just say, I didn’t drown. It’s all in the film.”

First proposed by the UK-based swim lesson provider Swimming Nature, the short also discusses some of the social reasons behind why drowning affects black communities at such a disproportionate rate. There’s generally a dearth of UK-based data on race and swimming, but a 2017 study by Sport England found that white children in Britain are three times more likely to know how to swim than children of color. A 2014 CDC study found that black children aged 5-19 in America drown at a rate over five times greater than that of white children.

You can listen to an excerpt of the film’s soundtrack below – the lyrics are intended to be tongue-in-cheek, according to Accura. He expects a trailer for the film to be released in mid-November.