Mason Manta Rays Sprinter Leanna Wall Verbals to Purdue

Leanna Wall is the latest verbal commitment to the Purdue Boilermakers. The sprinter who trains with the Mason Manta Rays in Ohio will join the program starting next fall.

I am incredibly excited to announce my commitment to pursue my academics & athletics at Purdue University!!! Thank you to my coaches, friends, & family along the way! I am ecstatic to be a part of such an amazing program! Go Boilermakers!

TOP TIMES

50y free split – 23.03

100y free – 50.55

200y free – 1:49.54

500y free – 4:59.22

200y back – 2:01.44

200y IM – 2:06.18

Wall is primarily a 50/100 freestyler, with potential in backstroke and IM. She’s also been 56.39 in the 100 fly. Wall won the 100 free at the 2018 Ohio HS Southwest District Championships, and she was 3rd in the 200 free. There, she swam a 23.03 anchor leg on Mason High School’s winning 200 free relay and led off their 400 free relay to a win with a 51.60.

Purdue just graduated its top freestyler in Kaersten Meitz, so Wall will be an immediate boost to their roster to address that gap.

Wall joins IN backstroker Erin Verbrugge, South African national team member Kate Beavon, IN freestyler Kendra Bowen, and IL butterfly/IM specialist Mallory Jump in Purdue’s class of 2023.

