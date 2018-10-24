IMer Erin Verbrugge Stays Local, Verbals to Purdue

Erin Verbrugge of Westfield Aquatics has verbally committed to the Purdue Boilermakers’ class of 2023. She is now a senior at Westfield High School, not far from Purdue’s West Lafayette campus.

Purdue has outstanding academic and athletic programs. I’m so excited to be a Boilermaker! Boiler Up!

TOP TIMES

100y back – 55.66

200y back – 2:00.82

100y breast – 1:04.24

200y IM – 2:02.35

400y IM – 4:29.94

Verbrugge is a versatile swimmer, talented in backstroke and breaststroke with her best event being the 200 IM. She is coming off of an Indiana high school season where she was an A-finalist in both the 100 back, where she was 5th and the 200 IM, where she was 7th. She also split 29.12 swimming breaststroke on Westfield High School’s 200 medley relay and anchored their 400 free relay in 52.03.

Purdue just graduated Emmy Rawson, their best 200 IMer at the 2018 Big Ten Championships.

Verbrugge joins South African national team member Kate Beavon, Carmel freestyler Kendra Bowen, and IL butterfly/IM specialist Mallory Jump in Purdue’s class of 2023.