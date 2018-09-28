Sprint Butterflier Mallory Jump of St. Charles Verbals to Purdue

St. Charles Swim Team’s Mallory Jump has sent her verbal commitment to Purdue University for class of 2023. Jump is a butterflier and IM’er and a senior at St. Charles North High School in Illinois.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Purdue University. A huge thank you to my friends, family, and coaches for all the support throughout my swimming career. I cannot wait to be a Boilermaker! Boiler up!!”

Jump finished 5th last year in the 100 fly at the 2017 IHSA State Championships, and added a 10th place finish in the 200 IM. She was also part of two A final relays, splitting a 23.68 on St. Charles North’s 6th place 200 free relay and a 24.40 fly leg on their 2nd place 200 medley relay.

TOP TIMES

50y fly – 24.86

100y fly – 54.09

100y back – 55.98

200y IM – 2:02.35

400y IM – 4:20.79

Jump is on a sharp improvement curve. At the end of 2017, her lifetime best in the 100 fly was a 55.25. This spring, she took that all the way down over a full second to 54.09. Meanwhile, her flat-start 50 behind under 25 seconds means that she may develop into a 200 medley relay asset.

Purdue just graduated one of its top butterfliers in Emmy Rawson, while their top flyer Taite Kitchel is in her senior year with the Boilermakers. Currently, Jump is right at the bubble for C final scoring at Big Tens in the 100 fly.