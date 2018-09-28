7x MHSAA Champ Mallory Claire Dickey Verbally Commits to Omaha

Mallory Claire Dickey of Madison, Mississippi has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Nebraska Omaha.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim with the University of Nebraska Omaha. Coach Samland, Coach Hessel, and the girls on the team made me feel incredibly welcome. Combining their leadership, generosity, and kindness with the outstanding bioinfomatics program made my choice easy. GO MAVS!”

Dickey swims for the 4-time MHSAA state champion Madison Central High School and Performance Elite Aquatics, where she specializes in IM, breaststroke, and backstroke. She is currently the Mississippi Swimming Senior Athlete Representative and was named the Mississippi Outstanding Female Swimmer of the Year for 2017. She is the 2-time MHSAA State Champion in the 200 IM, 400 free relay, and 200 medley relay, and the 2016 State Champion in the 100 back. She currently holds 4 individual Mississippi State Records.

Top times (SCY/LCM):

200 IM – 2:09.46/2:27.01

400 IM – 4:37.16/5:13.80

100 backstroke – 58.82/1:07.44

200 backstroke – 2:07.01/2:25.77

100 breaststroke – 1:07.58/1:19.49

200 breaststroke – 2:27.83/2:49.54