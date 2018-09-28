10 Voted to Restructured USA Swimming Athletes’ Executive Committee

10 individuals have been voted to the Athletes’ Executive Committee for the 2018-2019 USA Swimming season. The group has been restructured for the new year with “the intent to elevate the status of the committee.”

Members will serve a term of 2 years, to be limited to 2 consecutive terms. For the first year, the athletes receiving the 5 highest vote totals will serve two year terms, while the next 5 highest vote totals will serve one year terms. Moving forward, 5 positions will be up for voting every year, and members will serve 2-year terms.

Later in the day on Friday, the newly-elected members will meet to select officers from among the committee.

Members Elected to the USA Swimming Athletes’ Executive Committee:

Most-recent available affiliations as an athlete listed.