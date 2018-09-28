Mabel Zavaros Wins Twice as Florida Women Chomp Miami (FL)

FLORIDA V. MIAMI (FL)

Friday, September 28th

Coral Gables, FL (University of Miami)

SCY

Results

SCORES: Florida 184 – Miami (FL) 95

The Florida women continued their in-state road trip, taking out the Miami Hurricanes in Coral Gables. This is the Gators second win in as many days, as they torched Florida Atlantic yesterday in Boca Raton.

Freshman Mabel Zavaros is now 4-for-4 in individual NCAA races. Primarily a butterflier, she’s incredibly versatile, and clocked wins in the 200 back (1:56.88) and 400 IM (4:16.37). She ran circles around her competitors, as nobody else finished under 2:00 in the 200 back or under 4:20 in the IM. She only swam one relay, the 200 medley, where she raced the fly leg as Florida’s A team hit a 1:43.18 to take the first event. Splits are not currently available from the meet.

Juniors Sherridon Dressel and Isabella Garofalo were also double winners for the UF women. Dressel was 55.54 in the 100 back, edging Miami’s Roxanne Yu (56.04), and she later added a 55.66 in the 100 fly to again defeat Yu (56.88). Garofalo, meanwhile, won the 50 free (23.78) and 100 free (51.47).

Freshman Vanessa Pearl, who is the 2nd-fastest 200y breaststroker in the entire NCAA freshman class, raced her first breaststroke event today. That was the 200 breast, where she won in 2:14.06.

UF’s breaststroke problems still exist in sprint breast, though, which is where it matters most when considering medley relays. It isn’t clear yet if Pearl can be counted on to be competitive in the 100 breast in dual meets (her best is a 1:00.12), and she has yet to race the 100 breast at UF. The Gators’ only loss in the pool today came in that event, where Miami freshman Zorry Mason was 1:04.46 to knock off UF frosh Layla Black (1:04.86).

Miami also got wins on both boards from diver Alicia Blagg, who scored 346.13 on 1-meter and 379.80 on 3-meter.