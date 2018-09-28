Hannah Beavers Gives Verbal Commitment to In-state Toledo Rockets

Powell, Ohio’s Hannah Beavers has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Toledo’s class of 2023 where she will join Lauren Kilgore in the fall of 2019.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Toledo!! I would like to thank everyone who has helped me get to this point, especially my parents and coaches for their endless support. Go Rockets!!!🚀🚀”

Beavers is a senior at Olentangy Liberty High School. She swims back and fly and took 17th in both events at the Central D1 District Championship. In club swimming she represents Ohio State Swim Club. At Spire Sectionals this summer she competed in the 50 free, 100 back, 50 fly, and 100 fly. She added the 100 free and 200 back to the lineup at Spring Sectionals in Akron and picked up a new PB in the 200 back.

Toledo finished 6th at 2018 MAC Championships, one point ahead of the Ohio Bobcats. Beavers isn’t quite yet in scoring range at the conference level, as only the top 16 swimmers advance to finals.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 58.37

100 back – 1:00.10

200 back – 2:11.13

100 free – 55.41

50 free – 25.81