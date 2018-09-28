NCHSAA 3A Champ Grace Reeder Sends Verbal Commitment to Hawkeyes

Grace Reeder, a senior at T.C. Roberson High School in Asheville, North Carolina, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Iowa for 2019-20. She will join Maddie Ziegert in the class of 2023.

“I am so excited to announce my commitment to continue my academics and athletics at the University of Iowa. They have an awesome team atmosphere and so much to offer academically. Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches for helping me reach this point. Go Hawks!!”

Reeder swims year-round for the YMCA of Western North Carolina-Piranhas swim team. As a junior in high school she won the 200 IM at the 2018 3A NCHSAA State Championships going a lifetime-best 2:04.51. She also scored a PB leading off the 2nd-place 200 medley relay in 27.07, placed 5th in the 100 free (52.69), and led off the 5th-place 200 free relay. This summer she competed at YMCA Long Course Nationals in the 50 free, 200 back, 200 IM and 400 IM, finishing 13th in the 400 IM. A year ago at the same meet she was a B-finalist in the 200 IM and 400 IM and went best times in the 100 free, 200 back, and 200/400 IM.

Reeder will be an immediate-impact player for the Hawkeyes; her top 400 IM time would have been right on the bubble to make the C final at the 2018 B1G Championships; she is still a few seconds out of range in the 200 IM and 200 back.

Top SCY times:

400 IM – 4:19.88

200 IM – 2:04.51

200 back – 2:02.73

100 back – 57.68

50 back – 27.07