Watch Race Videos From UT Orange and White Meet

The Texas men just had their annual Orange and White intrasquad meet, with the competition coming down to the last relay and the Orange team securing the victory. The whole team threw on suits, and it showed. There was some serious speed thrown down at the Lee and Joe Jamail Swimming Center, highlighted by John Shebat‘s double victory in the 100 back (46.3) and 200 IM (1:44.3). For the freshman UT Freshman, who were SwimSwam’s #1 recruiting class in the nation, this marked their first meet as longhorns.

You can watch many of the race videos below:

100 Back

100 Fly

200 Free

50 Free

200 IM

200 Fly

200 Back

200 Free Relay