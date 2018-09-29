Michigan Overwhelms Oakland and Miami at Season-Opening Tri-Meet

Michigan v. Oakland v. Miami (OH)

Sept. 28, 2018

Ann Arbor, Michigan (Canham Natatorium)

Results

Team Scores

Michigan Men 245- Oakland Men 55

Michigan Men 245- Miami (OH) Men 55

Miami (OH) Men 175- Oakland Men 125

Michigan Women 245- Oakland Women 55

Michigan Women 248- Miami (OH) Women 52

Miami (OH) Women 190- Oakland Women 108

The Michigan Wolverines swept all 32 events against the Oakland Grizzlies and the Miami (OH) Redhawks on Friday. Miami also won the dual meet against Oakland.

Senior Catie Deloof started her senior year with 3 individual wins (50 free, 100 free, 100 back). Deloof also achieved 2 NCAA B cuts: 50 free (22.65) and 100 free (49.15). Fellow senior teammate Siobha Haughey also scored a cut in the 200 free (1:47.11) and a lead-off 100 free split (49.36).

Taking the fourth NCAA B cut of the meet was Michigan freshman Maggie MacNeil. The Jr Pan Pacs champion won the women’s 100 fly in a blistering 52.69, achieving the B cut by over a second and a half. Freshmen teammates Patrick Callan, Eric Storms, Victoria Kwan, and Will Chan also took home wins for their collegiate debuts.

While Michigan had a number of dominating victory, the men’s butterfly races featured 2 determining swimmers from Miami to push the Michigan winners.

The men’s 200 fly saw Michigan’s Will Roberts and Miami’s Kayky Mota neck and neck throughout the grueling race. At the finish, it was Roberts who took the win, dipping under 1:50 at 1:49.54. Mota was runner-up at 1:50.19.

Michigan’s Jon Burkett overtook Miami’s Iago Moussalem by half a second in the men’s 100 fly. Both Burkett and Moussalem were the only two swimmers under 50 seconds. Moussalem also represented Brazil at the 2018 Pan Pacs, where he placed seventh in the 100 fly.

In the Miami/Oakland dual, Miami overtook Oakland in both gender’s battles. Despite Oakland scoring top three spots in the medley relays, Miami knocked Oakland out of the top three spots in the free relay at the end of the meet to take their wins.

Along with Michigan’s multiple 1-2-3 victories, many Grizzlies and Redhawks swam in the third place spots to score points for their head-to-head battle:

Miami junior James Wray (50.92) in the men’s 100 back behind Michigan freshman Storms and senior Burkett

Oakland senior Paul Huch took third place by one one-hundredth to stop a Michigan 1-2-3 in the men’s 100 free

Oakland junior Katie Colwell was under 24 seconds in the 50 free along with Deloof and Taylor Garcia . Colwell took third at 23.85 for the Grizzlies.

Oakland freshmen Colton Phelps (no relation to M. Phelps) took third in the men’s 200 IM at 1:53.17, just behind Moussalem and Michigan winner Tommy Cope .

The racing at Canham Natatorium resumes tomorrow with the JDRF Awareness relay-only meet, with an appearance from Olympic gold medalist Gary Hall Jr.