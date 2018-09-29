Iowa Men, Women Roll Past Michigan State in Season Opener

Michigan State vs Iowa

Friday, September 28th

Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI

Short Course Yards

Results

Team Scores

Women

Iowa – 160 Michigan State – 138

Men

Iowa – 193 Michigan State – 98

The Michigan State Spartans hosted the Iowa Hawkeye’s on Friday night for each team’s first meet of the season. Iowa came out on top in both the men’s and women’s meets, rolling to a decisive 95 point victory in the men’s meet, and a 22 point victory in the women’s meet. The Hawkeye’s won an impressive 28 of 32 events en route to their victories.

Iowa Sophomore Kelsey Drake had a fantastic opening meet, winning the 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 IM, as well as swimming on the winning 200 medley relay. In the 100 fly, Drake posted an impressive 54.73, coming in just a second off her personal best of 53.66. She won the 200 fly with a 2:02.13, not too far off her best time of 1:59.03. Her 3rd individual event was the 200 IM, where she posted a 2:06.48, coming in 5 seconds off her best time of 2:01.12, which was the most she added on the night, but is still pretty close to a personal best for a September swim. Drake also split 24.74 on the fly leg of the winning women’s 200 medley relay. For more context, at her 1st meet of last season (Iowa Intrasquad – 9/30), Drake swam a 56.90 in the 100 fly and 2:09.58 in the 200 fly, and she didn’t make it on any relay teams for that meet.

Hannah Burvill, an Iowa junior, got the ball rolling in her usual freestyle/backstroke role for the Hawkeyes. She won the 1000 free to kick of her night, posting a 10:39.63. She then won the 100 back with a 57.06, and the 200 back in 2:03.76. Burvill also led off the winning 400 free relay with a 51.60. Another triple-event winner for the Hawkeyes was junior Allyssa Fluit, who took the women’s 1oo free, 200 free, 500 free. In the 100 free, Fluit posted a 52.48, and she later split 51.22 on the winning 400 free relay. Fluit swam a 1:52.19 in the 200 free, and 5:07.27 in the 500 free.

On the men’s side of the meet, a pair of international freshmen took up the torch for Iowa. Mati Arndt, a freshmen from Poland, put up some quality distance free times for September, winning the 1000 in 9:24.75, and the 500 in 4:32.88. This was Arndt’s 1st SCY meet ever, at least as far as we can tell. Fellow newcomer Anze Fers Erzen won the 100 back in a final time of 50.86. He then won the 200 back with a 1:49.28, and the 200 IM with a 1:53.00. Erzen also led off the winning 200 medley relay with a 24.02. A Slovenia native, Erzen was competing in his 1st SCY meet on Friday night.

Michael Tenney, an Iowa junior, won the men’s fly events. In the 100 fly, Tenney posted a 49.55, while he swam a 1:50.94 to win the 200 fly. Tenney also split a 45.81 on the winning 400 free relay.