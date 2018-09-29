American Women, George Mason Men Win Potomac Relays

WASHINGTON, D.C.– American University won six of the nine women’s relays to earn the team title Friday at the Potomac Relay Invitational swimming and diving meet, hosted by the Eagles.
The AU women finished with 112 points, outdistancing George Mason (90), Georgetown (82) and Howard (58). Diving scores were not immediately available.
George Mason comfortably won the men’s team title, scoring 122 points. Georgetown (84), Howard (70) and AU (60) trailed the Patriots.
MEET NOTES
• Sophomore Alex Brosvik was involved in four of the Eagles’ six relay wins. Individuals were limited to competing in four events. She swam anchor legs on the 3×100-yard breaststroke relay, the 4×100 IM relay and the 200 freestyle relay.
• Jolley, Hamlet, Koenig and Brosvik posted a four-second victory in the 4×100 IM relay, going 4:09.16.
• Manson, Felton, Longstaff and Brosvik swam 1:38.28 to win the 200 free relay.
• The top finish by the American men came in the 3×100 butterfly relay. Scott Callander, who set a school record in the 100 fly last year, joined Liam Riebling and Luke Bennett to finish in 2:38.54. Mason won that event by just a half-second.
NEXT UP
• American travels to Baltimore next Friday for a triangular meet at Loyola Maryland. The Greyhounds and Eagles will be joined by VMI in the meet that begins at 4 p.m.
• AU hosts Howard and Manhattan on Friday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. in its final home event of the season.
Courtesy: George Mason Athletics
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The George Mason men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams opened the 2018-19 season on Friday at the Potomac Relay Invitational held at American University.
Facing teams from American, Georgetown and Howard, the Mason men’s team won eight of nine events to claim first place with 122 points. The Mason women’s team won two of nine events and finished second with 90 points.
Individuals were limited to competing in four events.
Albanese, Chalsma, Ikenberry and Hodge took the top spot in the 500-yard freestyle relay (4:44.38), winning by nearly five seconds. Albanese, Chalsma, Glesing and freshman Chloe Fite finished second in the 200-yard freestyle (1:39.17).
Junior Attila Kiss, sophomore Dylan Peck, freshman Jacob Miller and Ashton took the top spot in the 800-yard freestyle relay by more than nine seconds (7:08.46), while the combination of Kiss, Ashton, Miller and Rastatter won the 500-yard freestyle by three seconds (4:20.65).
The Patriots won the 400-yard medley relay, with senior Nicholas Burton joined by Alarcon, Peck and Stankiewicz finishing first (3:37.52). In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Stankiewicz, Ashton, Miller and Rastatter combined for the win (1:25.84).
The Mason men’s team also won relays in the 2X500 freestyle, 3X100 butterfly and 3X100 breaststroke.
The Patriots are back in the pool when they host Delaware on Saturday, Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. at the Jim McKay Natatorium in Fairfax, Va.
Courtesy: Howard Athletics
WASHINGTON (September 28, 2018) – Coach Nicholas Askew and the Howard University Men’s & Women’s swim teams competed at the Potomac Relay Invitational on the campus of American University. The nine-relay event took place at the Reeves Aquatic Center inside Bender Arena.
HU men finished third overall while the women placed fourth. Diving events were held at Georgetown University and scores were not immediately available.
On the men’s side, two relay teams placed second: 200-yard medley and 500-yard freestyle.
For the women, the trio of senior Latroya Pina (Seeknok, Mass.), junior Leanne McMaster (Kingston, Jamaica) and India Jackson (Philadelphia) claimed second in the women’s 3×100 backstroke relay, registering a 3:31.10 mark.
American women finished with 112 points, outdistancing George Mason (90), while the Patriots men won comfortably, scoring 122 points.
On Oct. 12, Coach Askew’s bunch returns to American where they will face off the Eagles and Manhattan. The action starts 6 p.m. at the Reeves Aquatic Center.
For more information, visit the Bison Athletics website at www.HUBison.com.
