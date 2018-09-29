American Women, George Mason Men Win Potomac Relays

WASHINGTON, D.C.– American University won six of the nine women’s relays to earn the team title Friday at the Potomac Relay Invitational swimming and diving meet, hosted by the Eagles.

The AU women finished with 112 points, outdistancing George Mason (90), Georgetown (82) and Howard (58). Diving scores were not immediately available.

George Mason comfortably won the men’s team title, scoring 122 points. Georgetown (84), Howard (70) and AU (60) trailed the Patriots.

MEET NOTES

• Sophomore Alex Brosvik was involved in four of the Eagles’ six relay wins. Individuals were limited to competing in four events. She swam anchor legs on the 3×100-yard breaststroke relay, the 4×100 IM relay and the 200 freestyle relay.

• Ellie Kight, Brosvik, Natalie Hamlet and Ryan Jolley went 7:52.46 to win the 800 free relay, beating Mason by nearly five seconds.

• The trio of Kyra Mason, Alex Feys and Eleanor Felton went 2:56.94 in the 3×100 butterfly to win.

• Lily Koenig, Abby Longstaff and Ellen Johnson, who each reached a top-16 mark as freshmen last season in the 100 back, combined to win the 3×100 on Friday in 2:57.30.

• Malak Hattab, Cami Nourie and Brosvik won the 3×100 breaststroke in 3:30.23, winning by less than a second.

• Jolley, Hamlet, Koenig and Brosvik posted a four-second victory in the 4×100 IM relay, going 4:09.16.

• Manson, Felton, Longstaff and Brosvik swam 1:38.28 to win the 200 free relay.

• The top finish by the American men came in the 3×100 butterfly relay. Scott Callander, who set a school record in the 100 fly last year, joined Liam Riebling and Luke Bennett to finish in 2:38.54. Mason won that event by just a half-second.

NEXT UP

• American travels to Baltimore next Friday for a triangular meet at Loyola Maryland. The Greyhounds and Eagles will be joined by VMI in the meet that begins at 4 p.m.

• AU hosts Howard and Manhattan on Friday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. in its final home event of the season.