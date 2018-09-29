White Defeats Green at Ohio Intrasquad

Ohio Green White Intrasquad

Friday, September 28

White defeated Green, 152.5 to 139.5

Press Release

Courtesy: Ohio Athletics

ATHENS, Ohio – Ohio swimming and diving opens the 2018-19 season by hosting the annual Green and White intra-squad scrimmage.

“Overall they did a really nice job of executing the race plans,” said first-year head coach Mason Norman. “I wasn’t surprised to see that we were ahead of where we were at this time last year. We are excited to host Miami next weekend.”

The first event was the 200-yard medley relay where the white team of freshman Madison Haschemeyer (Springfield, Ill), redshirt junior Emilia Lahtinen (Ylojarvi, Finland), senior Corrin Van Lanen (Green Bay, Wi) and freshman Madeline Kenyon(Dayton, Ohio) as the anchor finished with a time of 1:48.6.

Sophomore Hannah Schlegel (Birdsboro, Pa) won the 1000-yard freestyle for the green team with a time of 10:18.27 while Haschemeyer captured a white team victory in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:55.24. Freshman Athena Aravantinou(North Bethesda, Md) finished first in the 100-yard backstroke event with a time of 59.21 and Lahtinen won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 106.63.

In the 200 yard-butterfly, sophomore Samantha Glass (Villa Hills, Ky) finished first with a race time of 206.27 followed soon after by a 50-yard freestyle race win for Van Lanen with a time of 23.84. The Bobcats took a breath from swimming to hold the three-meter diving event that resulted in a green team win by freshman Taylor Miller (Latrobe, Pa).

Back between lane lines, sophomore Katherine Garrity (Saint Paul, Mn) finished first in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 55.99 just before a 200-yard backstroke race win for Glass with a time 207.86.

In the 200-yard breaststroke, Lahtinen raced a time of 2:23.68 for her third race win that gave the white team a 101.5 to 100.5 lead over the green team with four swim events and one dive event left in the meet. However, Schlegel took the win in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:04.25 to advance the green team.

Van Lanen then raced in the 100-yard butterfly and registered her third race win with a time of 55.85 to keep the white team just eight points behind the green team headed into the final one-meter dive event.

A one-meter dive event victory for senior Nicole Hughes (Euclid, Ohio) closed the gap for the white team headed into the final two swim events of the intra-squad dual meet. With Glass winning the 200-yard IM with a time of 210.98, her third race win, the meet winner came down to the very last event.

The meet concluded with a 400-yard freestyle relay. With a one-second difference in race times, the white team that consisted of Haschemeyer, Van Lanen, Garrity and senior Ana Henderson (Danville, Ca) as the anchor, came out with the win clocking in at 337.76.

The final box score was 152.5 for the white team and 139.5 for the green team.

UP NEXT

After a fun intra-squad competition, the Bobcats plan to challenge their first opponent of season by hosting Mid-American Conference rival, Miami, at the Aquatic Center on Saturday, Oct. 6 at 11 a.m. ET.