Sprinter Maddie Ziegert Makes Verbal Commitment to Iowa

Maddie Ziegert, a rising senior at Penn High School in Mishawaka, Indiana, has verbally committed to the University of Iowa for the class of 2023.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academics and swimming at the University of Iowa. Iowa has the perfect combination of outstanding academics and elite athletics. Thank you to my family, friends, team, and coaches that have supported me over the years. I can’t wait to be part of such an amazing team, with a great coaching staff. GO HAWKS!”

Ziegert is a member of the Penn High School team that has won 100 consecutive dual meets over 9 years. The team MVP her junior year, she is the conference record-holder in the 50 free and the school record-holder in the 200 medley and 400 free relays. At the 2018 IHSAA Girls’ State Championship, she tied for 5th in the 50 free (23.57) and placed 9th in the 100 free (51.83). She split 23.10 and 51.40 on Penn’s 200 free and 400 free relays. In club swimming, she improved her times in the LCM 50/100/400 free and 100 back this summer, achieving a Winter Nationals cut of 26.68 in the 50 free.

A NISCA All-American, her top SCY times are:

50 free – 23.24

100 free – 51.33

200 free – 1:55.15

50 back – 26.48

100 back – 57.39

200 back – 2:11.38