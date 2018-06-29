Toledo Scores Commitment From Versatile Lauren Kilgore

Lauren Kilgore of Niles, MI has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Toledo for the 2019-2020 season.

“I am so excited and extremely grateful to announce my verbal commitment to The University of Toledo! Between the campus, the coaches, the team, and the academic opportunities, I found Toledo to be the perfect fit for me. I can’t wait to start this new chapter of my life. Go rockets!!”

Kilgore, an extremely versatile swimmer, competes for Bridgman High School and Irish Aquatics. As a junior at the 2017 MHSAA Division I State Championships, she finished 7th in the 200 IM with a 2:07.02 (2:05.74 in prelims), 9th in the 100 breast with a 1:06.06, and was a key contributor on Bridgman’s top 16 200 medley relay (backstroke leg) and 400 freestyle relay (anchor).

On the club side of things, Kilgore represents Irish Aquatics out of South Bend, IN. (Note: Bridgman, MI and South Bend, IN are only 33 miles apart. So while her high school is in MI, she trains and competes on the club level in IN). Nationally, she represented Irish Aquatics at last summer’s NCSA Summer Championships in Indianapolis.

Toledo will certainly be anxious to get Kilgore on campus in the fall of 2019. Her best times in the 100 fly and 200 IM would have been top 3 on the Rockets’ roster last season, while her 100/200 back, 100/200 breast, and 200 free all would have been top 5.

Top SCY Times:

100 fly – 55.91

200 IM – 2:05.74

100 back – 57.40

200 back – 2:02.69

100 breast – 1:05.93

200 breast – 2:23.16

200 free – 1:53.16

