Jacob Won Delivers Verbal Commitment To South Dakota

Jacob Won of Katy, TX has announced his verbal commitment to the University of South Dakota for the 2018-2019 season. He joins Charlie Bean, Griffin Wolner, and Javier Quinones in the Coyotes’ class of 2022.

“I’m excited to announce my commitment to swim for the University of South Dakota. With its perfect blend of academic and athletic opportunities, positive and energetic coaches and team, and welcoming atmosphere, I can’t wait to be a part of the pack at USD. I want to thank God for allowing me to pursue my academic and athletic career as well as my friends, family,

Won swims for Tompkins High School and Katy Aquatics. At the 2018 UIL Texas 6A State Championships, he finished 13th in the 200 free with a 1:42.13 (1:42.11 in prelims) and 11th in the 500 free with a 4:34.o4 (4:32.43 in prelims).

On the club side of things, Won represents Katy Aquatics. Nationally, he recently represented Katy Aquatics in December at the 2017 Speedo Winter Junior Championships (West) where he swam near lifetime bests in the 200 free (1:42.12) and 500 free (4:32.18).

Won is undoubtedly a blue chip recruit for South Dakota. His best time in the 500 free would have been the fastest on the Coyote’s roster last season, while his 200 free, 100 fly, and 200 fly all would have been top 3.

Top SCY Times:

200 free – 1:41.75

500 free – 4:31.71

200 IM – 1:54.86

100 fly – 50.80

200 fly – 1:52.18

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].