Sprinter Charlie Bean Commits to University of South Dakota

Charlie Bean from Waverly, Minnesota has announced he will be heading to the University of South Dakota in 2018-19.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my education and swimming career at the division 1 level. I’d like to thank my parents for pushing me in and out of the pool to become a better person and athlete. I would also like to thank my coach Michelle Mix for believing in me and pushing me towards my goals in the pool. With that being said I’m beyond excited to be apart [sic] of University of South Dakota. #gocoyotes”

Bean swims year-round for Sea Devils. He competed as a sophomore in the 2016 MSHSL Boys AA Swim & Dive Championships, representing the Buffalo Maple Lake Co-op. There, he placed fourth in the 50 free (21.02) and fifth in the 100 free (45.98).

In club swimming he focuses mostly on sprint freestyle, and also swims back, fly, and IM. He competed in the 50/100/200 free at Minneapolis Sectionals this summer, and in the 50/100/200 free and 100 back at Minnesota Swimming Long Course State Championships.

The Coyotes finished fourth in the men’s team standings at 2017 Summit League Championships. Bean would have added points in the B finals of the 50 free, 100 free, and 200 free. His top times are:

50 free – 21.02

100 free – 45.98

200 free – 1:42.61

