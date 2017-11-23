Free/Fly Specialist Liz Thull Commits to Illinois State

Lakeview, Minnesota’s Liz Thull made a verbal commitment and signed an NLI to swim for Illinois State University beginning in the 2018-19 season. She will suit up for the Redbirds with fellow verbal commit Sarah Hein.

“I’m so excited to be a Redbird and swim at ISU next year! Go Birds!”

Thull is a senior at Lakeville North High School. She is a four-time Section 1AA champion (200 free in 2015, 2016 and 2017, and 100 fly in 2016) and was named Section 1AA Swimmer of the Year as a junior. She ended her junior season with First Team All-Conference and All-State honors and was Lakeville North’s MVP. Thull finished 13th in the 200 free (1:54.93) and swam legs on Lakeville North’s 200 free relay (24.58) and 400 free relay (53.18 leadoff) at the 2017 MSHSL Girls AA Swim & Dive Championships earlier this month.

Thull swims year-round for South Metro Storm. She had an outstanding long-course season this summer, earning new PBs in the 50/100/200 free, 50/100 back, and 100/200 fly. Already this fall she has improved her SCY 200 fly time. Her top performances include:

200 fly: 2:07.53

100 fly: 57.32

200 free: 1:53.70

100 free: 53.13

Congrats to @LizThull on her commitment to swim with the Illinois State Red Birds!! ❣️❣️ pic.twitter.com/bUoc5hITJE — LNHS SuperFans 🐾 (@LNHSSuperFan) November 8, 2017

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].