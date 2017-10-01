Illinois State Picks Up Verbal Commitment from Dekalb’s Sarah Hein

Sarah Hein of Kishwaukee YMCA and Dekalb High School has decided to stay in-state for college, handing a verbal commitment to Illinois State. Hein is a butterfly/backstroke specialist, and she’ll be relocating an hour and 40 minute drive south to Normal starting next fall as a freshman.

TOP TIMES

100y back – 58.30

200y back – 2:04.20

100y fly – 57.56

200y fly – 2:05.18

Hein should be an immediate contributor for the Redbirds– with her current lifetime bests, she would’ve made the A final in the 200 fly and B finals in the 100 fly and 200 back at the 2017 MVC Championships. Hein’s 200 fly time, in particular, is faster than any Illinois State swimmer went last year at the MVC Champs.

Illinois State‘s top two backstrokers last year, Rachel Root and Karley Licking, will have both graduated by the time Hein gets to campus. Root ran out of NCAA eligibility last season, while Licking is a senior this year. In terms of butterfly, Hein will get a year to train with Maia Cain, ISU’s top butterflier.

Beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming career at ISU! Go Redbirds!❤️ pic.twitter.com/zukA4SvtY3 — Sarah Hein (@sarahhein44) September 29, 2017

